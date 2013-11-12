Symbols of food in dream interpretation and possible meaning they can convey for those experiencing these dreams

Author: Alex B

Food as a source of nutrition and the way it is consumed can represent important symbols while we dream. Food and eating food can be a background theme in a dream, but it can equally constitute the central element or process experienced through subconscious visions. In terms of dream interpretation, the composition and appearance of food you are dreaming about can be an important clue in finding a meaningful and clear dream meaning. As an example, dreaming about your favorite food or recipe prepared or shared by someone you are closely connected with in your life can be a significant aspect in discerning what your mind is telling you about this particular person or the nature of relationship you may have with this individual.

Dreaming about large amounts of food has always been treated by dream interpreters as a symbol of fertility, surpluses in food supplies and the resulting wealth and prosperity. It might be helpful to try to recall or find a reasonable explanation as to how so much food has ended up being in one place and how you or other people present in this dream regarded such an abundance of food. It may turn out that your perception of abundance and surplus can differ from what other people think of it. Commonly, more surplus and wealth can equally mean more headaches and responsibilities. So, if you saw yourself asking for more food in excess to what was already a copious amount, maybe you are looking for additional duties or concerned with too many responsibilities you may have.

Dreams about fresh or freshly prepared food have can be interpreted as a sign of renewal or striving for a change. Examples can include visions of dining out with someone you know while replacing a routine family gathering at a dinner table, trying or tasting fresh food during which you experience pleasant sensations, delight and satisfaction. Harvesting food while dreaming is commonly referred to as an indication of unity with nature and a symbol of pride and sense of accomplishment about work well-done.

Spoiled food tells the dreamer about senseless and excessive spending, relying more on material rather than spiritual aspects of life, greed and irrational motives. In many cases, these dreams generate feelings related to self-worthlessness, underestimating own abilities and losing hope.

Another important aspect of dreams related to food and its consumption is the impact of food or food ingredients on your health: have you ever experienced a dream when you had to deal with problems related to obesity, bulimia, lost appetite or other food-related disorders? Have you ever found yourself resisting to consume something you do not like or when you forced to eat something you would never touch or smell? All these visions have various interpretations and every little detail can change dream meanings about your personal life or your relationship with people around you.

The way food is consumed and the environment it was consumed in can also be a rich source of meanings and figuring out what they may convey: do you remember from your dream if you were eating food alone, with a large group of people, during festivities or as part of a celebration? Was it a memorable moment or a routine gathering you had convince yourself to attend?

The availability or, conversely, scarcity of food in your dreams can reveal your current concerns with trying to attain something that is very important, but requires a lot of effort, time and energy to be spent in the process. Interpretation of dreams about food and eating can be a very interesting and engaging subject to explore using dream interpretation resources available online.

