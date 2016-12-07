What’s your game?

Berlin attack: 3 arrested, including suspect's nephew The nephew of Anis Amri, the man suspected of being responsible for the attack on a Berlin Christmas market, has been arrested in Tunisia, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday.

Berlin suspect's mom: My son not a terrorist The mother of Anis Amri, the man authorities say drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, says her that her son is not a terrorist.

Berlin attack aftermath A tractor-trailer plowed into a Christmas market in a major public square in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48, police said on Monday, December 19.

A look inside the Abu Walaa ISIS recruiting network New light has been shed on the German terrorist network behind the Berlin attack in 345 pages of German investigative files that CNN has obtained.

Berlin Christmas market attack: The victims An Italian woman working in Berlin. An Israeli visiting with her husband. A truck driver making a delivery. An attacker would leave them all dead.

Christmas around the world Christmas celebrations around the world.

'Santas' march against South Korea's impeached president Thousands of protesters, including some dressed as Santa Claus, took to the streets of Seoul on Saturday to urge South Korea's Constitutional Court to rule quickly in the case of impeached President Park Geun-hye.

Actress Carrie Fisher has heart problem on flight from London Carrie Fisher was hospitalized Friday in Los Angeles after suffering a cardiac event aboard a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles, a source familiar with the incident told CNN.

Typhoon expected to wallop Philippines A major typhoon is gaining strength as it draws closer to the Philippines, where it's expected to make landfall on Christmas Day.

Key Boko Haram camp falls to Nigerian troops The Nigerian army has captured Boko Haram's "last enclave" in Sambisa Forest, President Muhammadu Buhari said Saturday as he warned the militant fighters they "no longer have a place to hide."

Rick Parfitt, Status Quo guitarist, dies at 68 A quintessential rocker with tight blue jeans and long hair, Britain's Rick Parfitt died of an infection just two months after quitting Status Quo, the band that launched him into stardom.

'Howard Stern Show' personality Joey Boots dies at 49 Radio personality Joey Boots, a frequent contributor to "The Howard Stern Show" who was best known for the catchphrase "Baba Booey," died Friday night in his Bronx home, according to the New York Police Department.

'Plastic' or not? Over 100 bags of fake rice seized in Nigeria Nigerian authorities have seized 2.5 metric tons of reportedly fake rice during the holiday season.

Malta hijackers release passengers and surrender Two hijackers aboard a Libyan plane that was forced to land in Malta have threatened to blow up the aircraft with grenades, Maltese officials said.

Risking death by staying home in Mosul The two boys, aged 11 or 12, milled around the street corner, chatting with journalists and soldiers.

India: Baby trafficking racket busted Police in Mumbai have arrested six people in connection with a baby smuggling ring.

16 numbers that perfectly captured 2016 Babies born. Peace treaties signed. And the number of people who ran for president in 2016 (Hint: It's a lot). Here's a look back at the year in numbers.

The week in 30 photos Take a look at 30 photos of the week from December 16 through December 22.

Is Trump steering Israel toward diplomatic disaster? Anyone interested in a just and durable resolution to the Palestine-Israel conflict should be disturbed watching the Donald Trump transition unfold.