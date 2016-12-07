What’s your game?

Share this:
Author: Earthpages.org
Earthpages.org is about dialogue, understanding and positive change. Make a difference. Submit your article today!
December 7, 2016 at 12:20 pm
Revised – the original had the word “humanism” instead of the replacement, “tribalism.” I like both. Humanism was meant to be a slight to those who think mankind and mere rationality can solve all our problems. That is, a world without God. It was also a joke, considering Wall-e is android. In other words, it brought to mind all the issues about whether or not AI has consciousness. Or will have.
Tribalism refers to anyone who looks down on people from a country or region other than their own… before getting to know them as people.
Humanism was level, tribalism is skewed.
Both versions are here: https://twitter.com/earthpages
