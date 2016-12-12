Today’s Top Tweet – The Herd Mentality

Earthpages.org

Remember Y2K? How about those Mayan prophecies about the end of the world? Some people made a lot of money out of all that hype. Today I’m wondering if some – certainly not all – of the media pundits realize just how good Trump is for their own particular business.

Human beings tend to see themselves as smarter than animals. At least, a lot of us do. But when huge groups of people react emotionally instead of rationally, getting all whipped up into a frenzy, I really have to wonder sometimes.

God gave us reason for a reason. Let’s use it.

