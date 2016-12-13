Earthpages.org

The Real Alternative

Today’s Top Tweets – Think for yourself and you’re a DENYER?

by Leave a comment


John Keogh - The Future

John Keogh – The Future via Flickr

I don’t know if anyone remembers a tweet a few weeks back about C. S. Lewis and Scientism. Before I say any more, let me refresh you. Using the term scientism is not anti-science. Scientism is about phony or shoddy science.

Scienitism as phony science appears in TV ads where paid actors wear white lab coats to legitimize the alleged benefits of the latest tooth paste, painkiller or allergy pill.

Scientism as shoddy science happens whenever a scientist’s interpretation of results exceeds the limits of the experimental design and data.

For me, scientists claiming they are certain about all the causes and future effects of climate change are leaning toward scientism.

To make matters worse, figures like Richard Branson (on MSNBC this morning) call anyone a DENYER who simply wants to think and discuss the issue. This is not only insulting to anyone who can imagine beyond the herd mentality. It’s a tactic I’d expect from a dystopian character in Orwell’s 1984 or Huxley’s Brave New World.

I find the easy and widespread use of the term “denyer” far scarier than the prospect of climate change. Muzzling human beings’ right to speak though insults and implicit marginalization is never a good idea.

Related articles

Author: Earthpages.ca

Earthpages.ca is about dialogue, understanding and positive change. Write as many entries as you like. We're not afraid of new ideas!

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s