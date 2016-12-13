Today’s Top Tweets – Think for yourself and you’re a DENYER?

I don’t know if anyone remembers a tweet a few weeks back about C. S. Lewis and Scientism. Before I say any more, let me refresh you. Using the term scientism is not anti-science. Scientism is about phony or shoddy science.

Scienitism as phony science appears in TV ads where paid actors wear white lab coats to legitimize the alleged benefits of the latest tooth paste, painkiller or allergy pill.

Scientism as shoddy science happens whenever a scientist’s interpretation of results exceeds the limits of the experimental design and data.

For me, scientists claiming they are certain about all the causes and future effects of climate change are leaning toward scientism.

To make matters worse, figures like Richard Branson (on MSNBC this morning) call anyone a DENYER who simply wants to think and discuss the issue. This is not only insulting to anyone who can imagine beyond the herd mentality. It’s a tactic I’d expect from a dystopian character in Orwell’s 1984 or Huxley’s Brave New World.

I find the easy and widespread use of the term “denyer” far scarier than the prospect of climate change. Muzzling human beings’ right to speak though insults and implicit marginalization is never a good idea.

Articles: One More Reason to Distrust Global Warming Predictions https://t.co/fkxZDYEhXu So who is the denyer? — Earthpages.org (@earthpages) December 13, 2016

If climate warming is real, to say it's bad is an *interpretation* – so who's the denyer?https://t.co/RKIESFkabn pic.twitter.com/00JkLzC64b — Earthpages.org (@earthpages) December 13, 2016

Is the Government Buying Science or Support? A…Analysis of Federal Funding-induced Biases https://t.co/yCxgectNJ8 So who's the denyer? — Earthpages.org (@earthpages) December 13, 2016

