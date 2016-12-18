Today’s Top Tweet – Are some people projecting their own shadow onto Russia and Trump?

Three professors of psychiatry call for ‘neuropsychiatric evaluation’ of Trump out of fears he’s mentally ill https://t.co/vnxpLa14KQ — Earthpages.org (@earthpages) December 18, 2016

To me, today’s top tweet is ironic because the Russians are notorious for deposing political opponents through psychiatry. And yet we see the great American ‘champions of democracy’ threatening to do the same to Trump.

Hypocrisy? Scary?

I think so. And it’s so very Russian, just like that great behemoth that the Democrats have been demonizing.

So I ask, are some people projecting their own psychological shadow onto Russia and Trump?

Smooth, duplicitous criminals and hostile spies often slip through the psychiatric filter unnoticed. But Trump, who for all intents and purposes seems to be doing what he said he would do, is now being challenged by psychiatry professors.

Nyet Nyet Soviet?

