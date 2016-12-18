Earthpages.org

Today’s Top Tweet – Are some people projecting their own shadow onto Russia and Trump?

One of the buildings of the Moscow Serbsky Ins...

One of the buildings of the Moscow Serbsky Institute. The institution garnered negative publicity because many Soviet dissidents were examined there and then sent to psychiatric hospitals (Wikipedia).

To me, today’s top tweet is ironic because the Russians are notorious for deposing political opponents through psychiatry. And yet we see the great American ‘champions of democracy’ threatening to do the same to Trump.

Hypocrisy? Scary?

I think so. And it’s so very Russian, just like that great behemoth that the Democrats have been demonizing.

So I ask, are some people projecting their own psychological shadow onto Russia and Trump?

Smooth, duplicitous criminals and hostile spies often slip through the psychiatric filter unnoticed. But Trump, who for all intents and purposes seems to be doing what he said he would do, is now being challenged by psychiatry professors.

Nyet Nyet Soviet?

