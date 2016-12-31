Happy New Year!

Is another Cold War brewing over espionage claims? President Barack Obama and his first secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, entered the White House in 2009 with visions of a "Russian reset." But Obama will leave office next month in the midst of a shadowy Cold War-era fever dream, as Washington and Moscow are, once again, beset by accusations of diplomatic chicanery and outright espionage.

Putin won't expel 35 US diplomats Russia's Foreign Ministry has recommended that the Kremlin expel 35 US diplomats from Russia in response to sanctions announced by Washington, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

McCain: Russian hacking an 'act of war' Sen. John McCain said Friday that Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election amounted to an "act of war."

Ghitis: Obama puts Trump on the spot President Barack Obama, at long, long last, responded forcefully to Russia's unprecedented interference in America's democratic process. We can all wonder what might have happened if he had acted sooner, but that question no longer matters.

Do sanctions restrict Trump? A top aide to President-elect Donald Trump speculated Thursday that the Obama administration's sanctions against Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election may have been aimed at restricting Trump's policy toward Russia.

Sporadic clashes mar Syria ceasefire Sporadic clashes and airstrikes on Friday marred war-ravaged Syria's first day of a nationwide ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, according to rights activists.

ISIS leader resurfaces after months of quiet After months of no signs of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, a US official told CNN on Thursday, "in the last few weeks we've been aware of some of Baghdadi's movements."

George Michael autopsy inconclusive An autopsy on the body of on pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be carried out, UK police said.

Huge fish kill has scientists stumped The carcasses of thousands of sea creatures have mysteriously washed up on the western coast of Nova Scotia, Canada.

Coal mine collapses, dozens trapped A huge open-pit coal mine has collapsed in eastern India, trapping at least 30 people and killing at least five, police officials say.

Depressing reality for young Arabs Who remembers Mohamed Bouazizi? The answer, maybe, is not many of us.

Is Kim Jong Un 'the world's most dangerous man'? North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heads into 2017 with two things that loom ominous for the rest of the world -- he's tested a nuclear weapon, and no one really knows how willing he'd be to use one in anger.

What it's like in countries that legalized pot In 2016, more countries legalized the use of marijuana for medicinal or recreational purposes.

Panda that helped save species dies You may never have heard of him, but without this bear you might never have seen a panda in your local zoo.

$150 homes revive ancient techniques to fight climate crisis Millions of households in the Sahel region of West Africa live under a growing threat.

Tibet: Tensions on the roof of the world It's dawn in Lhasa, Tibet, and the quiet is punctuated only by the gentle chanting of Buddhist pilgrims.

Fashion designer reinvents ancient technique When European explorers discovered the Yoruba kingdoms in West Africa in the fifteenth century, they found a civilization already established over 500 years earlier.

Duterte now denies throwing person off a helicopter Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte denied throwing a person off a helicopter in an interview with CNN Philippines Thursday, contradicting a statement he made on live television earlier this week.

Iraq: ISIS defeat 'within 3 months' Iraqi security forces are advancing in Mosul and could defeat ISIS in the country "within three months," said Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.