Today’s Top Tweet X2 – Do we need a new game for a new era?

When I first discovered The Conversation I was excited. I’m always looking for fresh material at Earthpages.org, and The Conversation seemed to be a cornucopia of Creative Commons material.

However, only researchers actively employed or funded are allowed to contribute. So that means any second- or third-rate thinker who gets their job or funding through a potentially corrupt system of patronage can write there. But smart people who don’t get academic jobs or funding – because they’re too clean or different – can’t write there.

This shortcoming is pretty evident in these two tweeted articles. Sure, the articles contain a reasonable amount of fairly well written material. Academics, be they cronies, stooges or not, need to perform to some degree. But also present is the usual constriction of thought that most academic game players must adhere to or simply exhibit. And it’s that very constriction of thought that earthpages.org and earthpages.ca intends to surpass.

Does nonpartisan journalism have a future? https://t.co/9fFOWS4CQI via @ConversationUS – have we EVER had nonpartisan? — Earthpages.org (@earthpages) January 8, 2017

Comment – I don’t believe we’ve ever had nonpartisan news. Different papers have always appealed to different markets.

Is Google's eagerness to answer questions promoting more falsehood online? https://t.co/Frz6nnnb2G – umm.. it's called critical thinking.. — Earthpages.org (@earthpages) January 8, 2017

Comment – Gosh. Back in high school we learned about checking sources and evaluating arguments. Just because someone uses the magical word “algorithm” doesn’t mean that it points to truth. This word is so common today. But it seems to mystify more than explain. Another case of human beings being duped by scientism?

