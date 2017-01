Returning home to find your house in a 'different country' Hatchet in hand, 82-year-old Dato Vanishvili paces back and forth in the patchy snow; he says he's a prisoner in his own front yard.

Opinion: Are we looking at Putin-Trump relationship all wrong? It's not impossible that the United States, much of the world, or even the Kremlin have been looking at the Trump-Putin lovefest through the wrong end of the telescope. Why not examine just how Donald Trump might play Vladimir Putin?

Get ready for another year of global tumult The political tumult that rocked the world in 2016 might be an appetizer for 2017.

Bangladesh's 'Tree man' has his hands back The Tree Man is no longer. Thanks to some groundbreaking surgeries, he can go back to being Abul Bajandar, a 27-year-old father and husband from a small town in Bangladesh.

US: Navy ship fires warning at Iranian boats (CNN) --A US Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian boats on Sunday near the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said Monday.

London Tube strike sparks travel chaos Millions of Londoners battled to get to work on Monday because of a Tube strike that brought traffic to a standstill, giving many no other alternative but to walk.

Heavy snow hits Europe's refugees Freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall are making life even harder for thousands of refugees living in limbo across Europe.

Former Iranian President Rafsanjani dies Former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died Sunday after suffering a heart attack, Iranian state-run media said. He was 82.

American arrested in shooting of US consulate official Days after a gunman shot a US diplomatic official in Mexico, authorities arrested an American in connection with the shooting, officials said Sunday.

Boris Johnson arrives in US for talks with Trump team UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrived in the US on Sunday for what his office said was a series of meetings with President-elect Donald Trump's closest advisers and congressional leaders.

3rd Brazilian prison riot in a week leaves 4 dead Four people died Sunday in a riot at a prison in Brazil, the nation's third deadly prison uprising in seven days.

ISIS claims 2 suicide bombings in Baghdad ISIS has claimed responsibility for two suicide bombings at crowded Baghdad markets on Sunday, killing 16 people.

McConnell: Trump's Russia hopes 'will be dashed pretty quickly' Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday he believes President-elect Donald Trump's hopes of working more cooperatively with Russia "will be dashed pretty quickly."

Dozens killed by bomb in Syrian city, activists say A deadly car bomb Saturday rocked the center of the rebel-held city of Azaz in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, according to activists.

Ivory Coast soldiers rise up over lack of pay Gunfire erupted Saturday at a military camp near Ivory Coast's commercial capital, Abidjan, amid growing unrest in cities in the West African nation involving soldiers demanding pay bonuses, a military source told CNN.

Obama's foreign intervention has been reckless The end of President Barack Obama's tenure in office is a surprising time, with assessments of his achievements unexpectedly colored by how they compare to the unpredictability and tabloid glamour of President-elect Donald Trump.

Why Northern Ireland's fragile power sharing is under threat Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander, and, until Monday, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, has resigned, forcing elections in the Northern Ireland Assembly.