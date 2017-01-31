Sh**! I think it’s time for the Guru

Please listen to this. I discovered it in the mid-90s. Guru is in the other world now but his song lives on. More relevant today than ever.
Just because something is difficult to do doesn't mean you can't do it.
Unravelling the knot of sweet and savoury thoughts with careful abandon
Just another WordPress.com weblog
Seeking Truth
A place for political and theological topics to be discussed. Follow and subscribe at the bottom!
© Michael Soriano Photography
As a conscious walk-in from Sirius A, daughter of Lord Krishna and sister of Lord Sanat Kumara, I share cosmic knowledge, spiritual tools and guidance for starseeds and groundcrew
#pkthebest
“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein
Remnants from the Realm of Dissociation
Pray hardest when its the hardest to pray
Who can handle the truth... I know I can't lol but will still see it eye to eye, so.... bring it!
Go with the flow - but it's all about choice
A Personified Narrative : Defying Reality. Sketching Imageries.
Business, Technology, and Culture
Acrylic Set,Bags&Purses&Handbags, Bikini, Colorful UV Gel, Makeup Palette Brushes, Nail Art & Tools, UV Nail Art Set, Baby Potty Training, UV Lamp & Drill
The blog is dedicated to the people which care about their goals, dreams , actions including the ones that have paused , slow down or even stopped moving forward.
La Vita is dolce. Eat it.
I refuse to be fat forever
Embracing Harmony & Inspiring Compassion
By Mattaanm
...You are a free Spirit when NO-THING or BEING can block your soul from manifesting to its fullest potential.....
Good Life or Bad Life Is Your Choice
views of the world through my lens
I want to be rich. Rich in love, rich in health, rich in laughter, rich in adventure and rich in knowledge. You?
Destroying stigma and spreading positivity
you can have it all
whispers in a nineteen year old mind
A blog that contains my love of: Arts, Music, Entertainment, and Writing
The Hidden Demons
A Wildlife | Greenlife Blog
konsultan di jakarta
Entertainment in one click
Music, Math, Writing, and Open Access to Knowledge
Get to know about digital world
a small thougt for a big planet of daydreamer
a blog for teen girls
I dreamed i could fall asleep.
motivational, Godly writer&Lifestyle Blog
Purveyor of Ideas
January 31, 2017 at 6:16 am
Reblogged this on Miluramalho’s Blog.
LikeLike
January 31, 2017 at 6:17 am
Thanks for sharing! Have a great week!
LikeLike