Sh**! I think it’s time for the Guru

Listen to the voicemails of people impacted by the immigration ban From Boston to Baghdad, families are being ripped apart. Some people can't go home to the US, others can't return to their native countries to visit parents and children, and still others are stranded in airports and cities halfway across the world.

'I do feel safer': A look at Trump's travel ban supporters They say they have no problem with refugees and they're not un-American. They just want to protect the US against terror attacks, and they think President Trump's travel ban is a good first step.

Critics say travel ban is boon for ISIS recruitment President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations will be used by ISIS as a recruitment tool, giving the militant group a major propaganda boost, former jihadists have told CNN.

Obama 'heartened' by protests, says American values are at stake Statement from Kevin Lewis, spokesman for former President Obama:

Obama 'fundamentally disagrees' with Trump's immigration order Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump's executive order curbing immigration in a statement on Monday, backing protesters who have taken to the nation's airports to express their displeasure with Trump's action on Friday.

WH tells career US diplomats who oppose Trump to get out The White House spokesman on Monday said career US diplomats who don't back President Donald Trump's anti-immigration executive order should find a new line of work.

Spicer slams 'nitpicking' of Holocaust statement White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended Monday the Trump administration's omission of any reference to Jews in its Holocaust remembrance statement, saying "nitpicking" of the Friday statement is "just ridiculous."

Israeli PM Netanyahu will visit US on February 15 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on February 15, White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced Monday.

North Korea starts nuclear reactor North Korea appears to be restarting a plutonium reactor just as US Secretary of Defense James Mattis prepares to visit neighboring South Korea and Japan.

Philippines' Duterte orders police to 'cleanse' ranks amidst murder scandal President Rodrigo Duterte has called for a total overhaul of the Philippine National Police in the wake of the alleged brutal killing of a South Korean businessman by corrupt police officials.

White House weighs plan to screen foreign visitors' social media info, phone contacts Amid the chaos and confusion of President Donald Trump's new executive order on immigration and refugees, sources tell CNN that White House policy director Stephen Miller spoke with officials of the State Department, Customs and Border Patrol, Department of Homeland Security and others to tell them that the President is deeply committed to the executive […]

Trump's immigration ban sends shockwaves President Donald Trump's seismic move to ban more than 100 million people from the United States and to deny entry to all refugees reverberated worldwide Saturday, as chaos and confusion rippled through US law enforcement agencies, airports and foreign capitals trying to grasp the US's new policy.

French leader: Trump administration poses challenges for Europe The Trump administration poses challenges for Europe, French President François Hollande said Friday at a joint news conference with German leader Angela Merkel.

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open final Even for the legendary Roger Federer, this was — nearly — unbelievable.

US travel ban wouldn't have stopped these terrorists None of those who have conducted lethal jihadist terror attacks in the US since 9/11 emigrated from or were born into a family that emigrated from a country that is under the Trump travel ban, according to Peter Bergen and David Sterman.

President Trump, we know what you're up to Dear President Trump, We know what you're doing, we know why you're doing it, and we will not tolerate it or normalize it.