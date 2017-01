Theresa May in trouble over Trump's UK state visit invite The anti-Trump protests outside Downing Street were lively and vocal. The chants ranged from the expletive-ridden to the direct: "No State Visit!" was a popular one.

Listen to the voicemails of people impacted by the immigration ban From Boston to Baghdad, families are being ripped apart. Some people can't go home to the US, others can't return to their native countries to visit parents and children, and still others are stranded in airports and cities halfway across the world.

'I do feel safer': A look at Trump's travel ban supporters They say they have no problem with refugees and they're not un-American. They just want to protect the US against terror attacks, and they think President Trump's travel ban is a good first step.

Critics say travel ban is boon for ISIS recruitment President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations will be used by ISIS as a recruitment tool, giving the militant group a major propaganda boost, former jihadists have told CNN.

Iran conducts first missile test since Trump's inauguration Iran has conducted its first missile test since US President Donald Trump took office, giving the nascent administration an early opportunity to show the world how they plan to deal with a key US adversary.

Mattis reaffirms commitment to THAAD ahead of South Korea visit Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has reaffirmed the US' commitment to defend South Korea "against the evolving North Korean threat".

Pakistan detains alleged Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed The alleged mastermind of the 2008 terror attacks that killed 164 in Mumbai, India, has been placed under house arrest in Pakistan.

Suspect in Quebec mosque attack called a 'lone wolf' The gunman came during evening prayers.

UK parliament to debate Brexit bill British lawmakers will on Tuesday debate the parliamentary bill that will give Prime Minister Theresa May the go ahead to withdraw from the European Union.

NATO flexes military muscle near Russia NATO members flexed their military muscle in Russia's backyard Monday, as allied warships headed toward the Black Sea while American tank fire echoed across Polish plains.

North Korea starts nuclear reactor North Korea appears to be restarting a plutonium reactor just as US Secretary of Defense James Mattis prepares to visit neighboring South Korea and Japan.

WH tells career US diplomats who oppose Trump to get out The White House spokesman on Monday said career US diplomats who don't back President Donald Trump's anti-immigration executive order should find a new line of work.

Has one of nature's great mysteries been solved? Scientists have been divided on what causes these circles in the Namib Desert. But a new Princeton-led study attempts to reconcile both sides of the debate.

Spicer slams 'nitpicking' of Holocaust statement White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended Monday the Trump administration's omission of any reference to Jews in its Holocaust remembrance statement, saying "nitpicking" of the Friday statement is "just ridiculous."

Duterte orders police to 'cleanse' ranks amidst murder scandal President Rodrigo Duterte has called for a total overhaul of the Philippine National Police in the wake of the alleged brutal killing of a South Korean businessman by corrupt police officials.

French leader: Trump administration poses challenges for Europe The Trump administration poses challenges for Europe, French President François Hollande said Friday at a joint news conference with German leader Angela Merkel.

Trump's order is a balm for Christians, not a ban on Muslims Last Friday, President Trump signed an executive order titled: "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States." In the following days, mass hysteria and an onslaught of misleading news reports have falsely depicted the President's actions as an unconstitutional ban on Muslims entering the United States.

US travel ban wouldn't have stopped these terrorists None of those who have conducted lethal jihadist terror attacks in the US since 9/11 emigrated from or were born into a family that emigrated from a country that is under the Trump travel ban, according to Peter Bergen and David Sterman.