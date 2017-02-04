Today’s Top Tweet – Corruption: Hiding the skunk at the garden party?

A study has recently come out about corruption around the world. There are a few factors that make me question it.
First, criminals usually don’t report their crimes. So things could be, and probably are, much worse than what we see. Only those insider deals, bribes (given and taken) that have been officially dealt with hit the radar.
Second, human bias is unavoidable and, third, corruption within the corruption indexing system, itself, is also possible.
For political and economic reasons, blind eyes could be turned toward home affairs while faraway countries are highlighted. This is called scapegoating. Scapegoating happens within small and large groups. It’s a pretty common human dynamic among people who can’t or don’t want to look at themselves honestly. Or among people who do know themselves fairly well but wish to mislead others for (perceived) personal gain.
The former are just ignorant. The latter, creeps.
February 4, 2017 at 12:39 pm
This is a crime hard to prove more over hard to be suspicious. People just wonder why are they hopeless. They get away with all crimes. But people never reach justice. 🤔
February 4, 2017 at 1:09 pm
Yes sometimes I think it’s the biggest taint on humanity… and nobody says anything because they’re afraid, just don’t know, complacent, desensitized, or profiting.
I don’t like to be overly judgmental. As a Christian I have to remember that, I believe, nobody is perfect. But I think consciousness must at least be raised on this! 🙂
As for justice, I believe it all comes out in the wash (pun intended)… either in this life or the next.
Have a great day.
February 4, 2017 at 1:48 pm
Evening! 😆
February 4, 2017 at 1:57 pm
Right. Time zones… 😉
