Today’s Top Tweet – Corruption: Hiding the skunk at the garden party?

White-Collar Crime Wave Laps at Sweden’s Sterling Reputation https://t.co/8Umykc9nlA invalid study – criminals don't "report" their crimes — Earthpages.org (@earthpages) February 4, 2017

A study has recently come out about corruption around the world. There are a few factors that make me question it.

First, criminals usually don’t report their crimes. So things could be, and probably are, much worse than what we see. Only those insider deals, bribes (given and taken) that have been officially dealt with hit the radar.

Second, human bias is unavoidable and, third, corruption within the corruption indexing system, itself, is also possible.

For political and economic reasons, blind eyes could be turned toward home affairs while faraway countries are highlighted. This is called scapegoating. Scapegoating happens within small and large groups. It’s a pretty common human dynamic among people who can’t or don’t want to look at themselves honestly. Or among people who do know themselves fairly well but wish to mislead others for (perceived) personal gain.

The former are just ignorant. The latter, creeps.

Related articles