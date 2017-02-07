Today’s Top Tweet is a no-brainer for me… neurology, psychology, spirituality and society

13,000 hanged in secret at Syrian prison, Amnesty says Thousands of people have been hanged at a Syrian prison in a secret crackdown on dissent by the regime of Bashar al-Assad, a report by Amnesty International alleges.

Assad war crimes proof 'better' than Nuremberg "Conservatively, we're looking at 50,000 Syria civilians tortured and murdered by their own government," says Stephen Rapp, former U.S. war crimes official.

The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos See some of the most powerful moments from the battle for Aleppo from 2012 to its recapture by the Syrian regime in December 2016.

Syria's alleged 'killing machine' Assad regime systematically tortured to death prisoners, including by forced starvation, new report by renowned experts alleges.

Syria Fast Facts Syria is a Middle Eastern country sharing a border with Lebanon, Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Turkey.

Deadly blast outside Afghanistan's Supreme Court in Kabul At least 20 people are dead after an explosion Tuesday outside the Supreme Court in the Afghan capital, Kabul, sources told CNN. At least 35 people were wounded in the blast, according to Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul's hospitals.

Source: A target of Yemen raid was al Qaeda chief A senior US military official told CNN Monday that intelligence collection wasn't the only objective of the recent military raid in Yemen but the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula had also been targeted.

Al Qaeda leader mocks 'the new fool of the White House' Days after a raid on an al Qaeda compound in Yemen led to the first US military combat death under Donald Trump, the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula released an audio message taunting the new American President.

Putin signs law reducing punishment for domestic battery Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that decriminalizes some forms of domestic violence, according to state-run news agency Tass.

Praise for Putin, but Trump's Russia policy a work in progress The Kremlin is casting a shadow over Donald Trump's White House.

Trump 'shows true face of US,' says Iran's Supreme Leader Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that he's grateful to President Donald Trump for showing "the true face of the US."

Former French President, to face campaign fraud trial Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been told he will stand trial over allegedly breaking spending limits to fund his failed 2012 presidential campaign.

Israel's parliament passes West Bank outposts bill Israel's parliament passed legislation Monday that aims to legalize about 3,000 housing units built on private Palestinian land in the West Bank.

Romania protests continue over plans to revive corruption bill Demonstrations are expected to continue in Romania today despite a temporary government retreat over a bill that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption.

Former Norwegian PM held at immigration over Iranian visa If you're the former leader of a European nation, the president of a major human rights organization and the owner of a diplomatic passport, you're not likely to encounter a long wait at airport immigration.

Man arrested over Australia vs. New Zealand 'bug gate' case A man has been charged over the discovery of a listening device in New Zealand's team room ahead of last year's Rugby Championship match against Australia.

Playful humor: The Dalai Lama's secret weapon When you are the spiritual leader of an entire people, you've lived your entire adult life in exile, your movements are restricted by ever-watchful bodyguards and you must watch every word for fear of setting off an international incident, you would think your face would reflect the weight of the world.

13 incredible rooftops around the world As cities become more crowded and congested at the street level, refuge can often be found many stories above.

The world's coolest alpine retreat? Snow, skiing, Santa Claus -- Lapland is a winter lover's dream.