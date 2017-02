Paul’s Letter to the Romans – Ancient innovation to overcome legalism Paul’s Letter To The Romans is an important book of the Christian New Testament. Most Catholic and Protestant scholars agree that it was written by the apostle Paul c. 56 CE., probably in the Greek city of Corinth. Paul’s writings … Continue reading →

The Power of Pop – Still No. 1 after all these years Just let me hear some of that rock and roll music Any old way you choose it It's got a back beat, you can't lose it Any old time you use it It's gotta be rock and roll music If …

Rishis – Holy persons or good singers with too much time on their hands? In Hinduism rishis are primal seers or sages mentioned in the Vedas. The rishis belonged to an elite class of male and female holy persons said to have received the Vedas through revelation. They "heard" and then passed on the sacred Vedas …

Jane Roberts and Seth – A look into the future? Jane Roberts (1929 – 1984) was a trance channeler who wrote the Seth Books well before the idea of channelling became commonplace in New Age circles. Roberts also wrote several works of fantasy and science fiction. Roberts allegedly went into a …

Reversal – Beyond the clever machine In psychoanalytic theory, reversal is a Freudian defense mechanism. A broader idea than turning against the self, reversal takes place when the ego converts an instinctual impulse into behavior appearing as its opposite. The miser becomes a philanthropist, the pervert …

David Ricardo – With Trump's pending inauguration, suddenly the old giants become relevant again David Ricardo (1772-1823) was an English economist, influenced by Thomas Robert Malthus, and often credited along with Adam Smith and John Stuart Mill as a founder of the so-called classical school of economics. Ricardo had learned the art of stockbroking …

Revelation and revealed knowledge – Can we separate the wheat from the chaff? That was a revelation! When we hear someone say this in daily life, we usually take it to mean that they are inspired, see an issue in a new light or learn something that deepens their understanding. Revelation has become …

Plato's Republic – A far-reaching attempt to understand life and eternity The Republic is a political, philosophical and literary work by the ancient Greek Plato. Written in dialog form around 380 BCE, it reads more like a play than a dry treatise on philosophy, maths, political theory or the arts. Plato writes …

Repression – Freud's master defense mechanism We've probably all heard the psychological term "repressed" without stopping to think where it comes from. The idea of repression usually turns up in sentences like, That bible thumper is so repressed, he can't get it on with anyone. And in other insinuations like …