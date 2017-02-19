Today’s Top Tweet – Armchair psychologists doing more harm than good?

Russia is testing US, Pentagon officials say Some Pentagon officials believe Russia is testing President Donald Trump with aggressive moves across the globe.

Pence: US will hold Russia accountable Seeking to assuage European fears about refreshed Washington-Moscow ties, Vice President Mike Pence told leaders here Saturday that the United States would hold Russia accountable for its actions even as it works to locate new areas for cooperation.

McCain's speech targets Trump CNN's Fareed Zakaria says Sen. John McCain's speech at a security conference was "directly about Donald Trump."

Anxiety fills vacuum at National Security Council The vacant spot atop the National Security Council is triggering anxiety that the White House is ill-prepared to face a sudden foreign policy crisis amid fresh concern about politics at play in the Situation Room.

1 killed in Belgium train derailment One person has died and at least 19 people are injured after a passenger train in Belgium derailed Saturday east of Brussels, police in the town of Leuven said.

1993 World Trade Center bombing plotter dies Omar Abdel-Rahman, an Egyptian-born cleric serving a life sentence for plotting the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center and other terror attacks in New York, has died, a prison spokesman said Saturday.

North Korean man arrested in Kim Jong Nam's death Authorities have arrested a fourth suspect in the mysterious death of the half brother of North Korea's leader.

Bana Alabed visits Syrian boy who lost legs in bombing Two days after losing his legs in the bombing of a Syrian village, a 10-year-old boy received a special visitor Saturday at his hospital bedside.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Lessons from meditating with the Dalai Lama For the past two months, I have been a changed man. It is hard to fully describe, except to say my mood is mostly sunny and more patient than usual.

The 'Donald Trump' Mexicans love to hate In the Lucha Libre wrestling world in Mexico, there's a new villain for the crowds to boo.

Why Asia's biggest bands are splitting up Is K-pop past its prime? Or just having growing pains?

The precious jewels of Iran's 'sad-eyed' princess Soraya Esfandiary Bakhtiari never imagined that one day she would marry Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and that she would reign over her country, Iran. She was queen for seven years, from 1951 to 1958.

Palmyra treasures restored after ISIS hammer attack Two sculptures from the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra, disfigured by ISIS fighters armed with hammers, have been painstakingly repaired by Italian restoration experts.

The evolution of Nollywood in pictures Nollywood has come in leaps and bounds from the low tech productions it once produced, to big budget high quality features tackling a wider range of topics, from Kemi Adetiba's lavish rom-com, 'The Wedding Party', to Izu Ojukwu's politically charged '76'.

64-year-old woman gives birth to twins No, this isn't ripped from the headlines of the National Enquirer. According to a hospital in Spain, a woman really did give birth to twins at the age of 64.

Meet Zealandia: Earth's latest continent New Zealand might be Australia's smaller neighbor but it's sitting on a massive new continent scientists have named "Zealandia," according to a publication released by The Geological Society of America.

Antarctic sea ice reaches record low There is currently less sea ice surrounding the Antarctic continent than at any point since reliable records began in 1979.

The oceans are losing oxygen Climate change is extending far beyond the threat of melting polar ice caps -- it's putting a dangerous stranglehold on life in oceans, too.

George Takei: I hear terrible echoes of the past On the 75th anniversary of the order that led to the internment of 120,000 Japanese-Americans, George Takei warns that Trump policies targeting Muslims and immigrants risk ignoring a painful lesson from America's past.