EP Rewind – A Forum To Restore The Earth

One of my favorite free article sources, Articlesbase.com has recently disappeared. Articlesbase permitted 100 reprints at any one time. I didn’t delete any additional articles which would have pushed Earthpages.org over that 100 article limit. Instead, I made them private posts.

Now that Articlesbase is no more, I think it’s fine to bring these private posts forward. (If any authors disagree, please don’t hesitate to contact me and I’ll happily remove your work asap).

Here’s the first “EP Rewind,” originally published on 2009/11/16. — MC

A Forum To Restore The Earth

By Adolphpaul

The Green Revolution is here! Many are concerned about saving the planet and restoring it to its pristine glory.

Is it a movement just for the elite?

The green movement is currently a lifestyle choice that people can embrace if money is available to buy organic food and hybrid cars. It is important that it should become main-stream if it is to have any real influence on all of us.

The green solutions prescribed by pundits are expensive and many are not able to afford them. How many of us can afford to install solar- powered panels on the roofs of our homes? These are expensive consumer choices. However, it goes without saying that environmental concerns are the topmost priority.

What is a sustainable blog?



A sustainable blog brings out ideas from different sections of the society to lessen noxious emissions and suggest ways to use clean and green technology that is simple and accessible. For instance, instead of throwing away plastic bottles, why don’t you give them away to the factory to make polyester? Polyester garments are an eco-friendly option.



Its importance in the virtual world



Global warming is not something that is going to happen ten or twenty years from now. It is already happening.

Unfortunately, governments and industries have been slow in waking up to this fact.

Blogs and online communications are an excellent way to keep the pressure on the state for concrete action and measures to minimize the effects of climate change.

These are advocacy tools by means of which extensive and broad campaigns can be conducted by environmentalists and the civil society to save the planet from further destruction.

Everybody has a stake here and a significant role to play.

Eco-themed blogs from around the world discuss issues on the current eco crisis and the measures to tackle it by sustainable means.

You would be able to know about clean technology in the UK, climate change concerns in Italy or green farming in Canada.

It is important that an economy has to evolve from green technology and provides a sustainable life to us. A sustainable community would suggest ways to minimize our negative impact upon the planet. There has been a growing awareness among environment and sustainable groups to ensure that the existing resources on the planet do not get wastefully depleted.

The future generations should not suffer for the negligent actions of the past and present communities. Sustainable living is not an option. It is a necessity.

Overpopulation and a fierce battle for resources have wrecked havoc on the fragile eco-system of our planet. It is imperative that you should be conscious of your actions in conserving the planet by eco-friendly methods and limit over-consumption.

About the Author:

Commoncircle.net is a social networking site where you can post and share your reviews, information on sustainable blog.

Article Source: ArticlesBase.com – A Forum To Restore The Earth

