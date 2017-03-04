EP Today – A Song and a Poem

Nearly 60,000 civilians have fled Mosul The number of civilians fleeing western Mosul in recent weeks has topped 57,000, an Iraqi official said Sunday.

Photos from the scene The number of Iraqi refugees fleeing western Mosul shot up to more than 46,000 by Friday, according to Iraq's Ministry of Migration and Displaced. The number of refugees is expected to increase as the battle to wrestle western Mosul from ISIS control continues, migration ministry head Saif Sabah said.

Suspected chemical attack in Mosul, Red Cross says Twelve residents of the war-torn Iraqi city of Mosul were treated for injuries from a suspected chemical attack this week, an official with the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' A Russian lawmaker has urged that country's government to ban Disney's new "Beauty and the Beast" remake after labeling it "a blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships."

Trump and Russia: What the fallout could be Some of Donald Trump's Russia issues are mere nuisances, but others could lead to more serious political -- and perhaps even legal -- consequences, experts say.

Party considers 'exit plan' for embattled Fillon François Fillon's bid for France's presidency appears increasingly imperiled after it was announced that a "respectful exit plan" for the embattled candidate will be discussed at a party meeting on Monday.

Body of beheaded hostage found Officials have found the body of Jurgen Kantner, a German hostage beheaded by Islamist militants in the Philippines last week.

The face of Uganda's LGBT movement In Uganda, where homosexual acts are punishable by prison sentences, being openly gay requires an astounding amount of courage.

MH370 families plan private search The families of those aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 have launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft, which disappeared nearly three years ago.

At least 110 die as fears of famine grow At least 110 people, most of them women and children, have died from starvation and drought-related illness in Somalia in the past 48 hours, Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said Saturday.

Hong Kong independence calls 'will lead nowhere' China's second highest-ranking politician criticized calls for Hong Kong independence in a speech to the nation's parliament Sunday.

US halts expedited processing of H-1B visas The US is temporarily suspending expedited processing of H-1B visas, eliminating the option of shorter wait times for the program that helps highly skilled foreigners work at US companies.

S. Korea quadruples cash for North Korean defectors South Korea is quadrupling its reward fee for defectors from North Korea who are willing to hand over classified information on the reclusive country's military secrets.

Malaysia expels North Korean envoy over Kim's death Malaysia declared the North Korean ambassador "persona non grata" and plans to expel him from the country in 48 hours, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday.

Russia replies to Sarah Jessica Parker Actress Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't have to feel left out of the foreign policy social scene anymore -- the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted that Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak would be happy to meet with Parker, too.

UK foreign secretary to meet Sergey Lavrov in Moscow UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow for "high-level talks" on Syria and Ukraine in the coming weeks, the UK Foreign Office said Saturday.

76 women set sail to Antarctica There's a running joke that one has to sport a beard to conduct scientific research in Antarctica.

Mexico opens immigrant defense centers at its US consulates Mexico on Saturday formally began operating centers for the defense of Mexican immigrants in its 50 consulates and embassies in the United States.

31 Cubans rescued from captivity in Mexico Mexican federal police rescued 31 Cubans being held in captivity in the Mexican city of Benito Juárez, in the southern state of Quintana Roo, authorities said.