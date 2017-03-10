The Holy Spirit – The Perfect Senior Partner

By Ngozi Nwoke

Who actually is your senior partner in business or career? Who your partner is tells a lot about you and determines your level of success. Everyone has opportunity to choose their ideal partner, who have you chosen? This article reveals the perfect partner: The Holy Spirit.

And being assembled together with them, He commanded them not to depart from Jerusalem, but to wait for the Promise of the Father…, but you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth – Acts 1:4, 8

But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you – John 14:26

The Holy Spirit is the perfect senior partner. He empowers you to succeed in all your endeavors. He will teach you all things about your career, business or profession. The Holy Spirit, being the Alpha and Omega, knows the beginning and the ending of your field. He is the ideal choice of a partner.

Jesus, before leaving the world commanded His disciples not to embark on their assignment, which was preaching the gospel to the uttermost part of the world (Mark 16:15), until they were endued with power when the Holy Spirit comes upon them. In other words, Jesus knew that their success depended on their encounter with the Spirit of God.

Peter’s success is a good example of the power of having the Holy Ghost as your senior partner. Before Peter had encounter with Him, he couldn’t even face a girl who confronted him about his relationship Jesus Christ. He out rightly denied Christ and went on to deny Him twice more – Matthew 26:69-75.

But after receiving power when the Holy Spirit came upon him, he boldly embarked on their assignment and three thousand souls were added to the kingdom – Acts 2:14-41. The timid Peter had become bold like the Lion of the tribe of Judah.

When the Holy Spirit is your senior partner, you will be operating in a higher frequency; you will be obtaining supernatural results and you will be getting things cheaply done. The wisdom of God by which He created the world in six days will be at your disposal.

Now, you need to note that as the senior partner, he dictates the pace. You will have to operate by His terms and conditions for Him to fully manifest in your life. Even His remuneration is determined by Him.

Many times we think that the best way to show appreciation to God for His goodness is by increasing our giving to Him, but sometimes if not most of the time, He would prefer you winning souls into the kingdom. So inquire from Him what He would want for being your perfect partner.

In conclusion, the Holy Spirit is the ideal senior partner to have in your business, career or whatever profession you may be in. He is the extra you need to make you extraordinary. Therefore, choose Him today and you will be on your way to great success in life.

Source: articlesbase.com (Originally posted 2013)

About the Author

Ngozi Nwoke is a teacher and a counselor. She has a passion to teach people how to enjoy peace, God’s love and christian living for more fulfilling life. Want more fulfilling life? Subscribe for free email updates today. http://stepswithgod.com

