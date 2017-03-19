EP Today – In the dark or the light?

This morning I was reading Daily Life in Palestine at the Time of Christ and came across these two quotes (tweeted above).
It made me think about how important it is to recognize the Holy Spirit. A Catholic Church, for instance, might look like a silly, rigid place if we are not able to appreciate the presence of God within its walls. But if our hearts and minds are open, that physical space is literally transformed, as we ourselves can be.
And so it probably is with Jeremiah and Cicero’s wildly different takes on ancient Jerusalem. On the one hand, we have a great prophet in touch with God. On the other hand, a clever, well-meaning Roman who writes about pagan gods.
I try to stay open-minded about witches, pagans and even Satan fans. But honestly – politically incorrect warning – I often wonder if something is really bothering them. A chip on their shoulder. Maybe there was an abusive person or situation somewhere in their lives. Maybe they’ve just been feeling alienated for too long.
Who knows.
And I imagine the devil uses that loneliness and pain to stoke an angry fire. Then the hurting and harassed person joins up with like-minded others and probably feels a sense of community. But what kind of community is it? A culture of selfless love or a culture of ego-stroking? I scratch your back, you scratch mine. I “like” your tweet, you “like” mine. I give, you give. And if you don’t give back , then I won’t give…
I demand a better future
Or I might just stop loving you,
loving you, loving you¹
But that’s not true community. That’s just common human craving for attention, fame and prosperity.
Hopefully some will grow out of their obsession with the dark side. Myself, I always look for the human, not the demon trying to divert these folks from the true light of heaven. That’s why I can like, learn from and be helped by some witches and even some Satan fans. There’s a human being in there. But no, I don’t like the dark stuff. To pretend I did would be a sham. And while these people can be nice, they usually can also convey a dark numinous gloom.
Mind you, some phony Christians carry horrendous vibes. I try to avoid them. Fake, duplicitous religiosity is even more odious to me than (ignorantly) sincere devilish stuff. And I just can’t afford the pain – literally – of associating with Christians who put on a sugary front when inside they’re all rot and corruption.
So as I say, it’s not like Christians are all good and Witches/Pagans/Satanists are all bad. We have to look for the human heart inside, try to nurture a person’s true spirituality and hope they can learn to tell the difference between darkness, false lights, and the true light.
For some it might take a lifetime. But we have to remember that Jesus didn’t always hang out with holy people. He came to help those in the dark. And in our limited capacity, so should we.
—
¹ https://youtu.be/boX8zNyhaL4
Related articles
The heart shape we use today may come from an ancient form of birth control (businessinsider.com)
Pope may allow married men to become priests (euronews.com)
Feminists ‘Abort’ Baby Jesus (leeduigon.com)
Friday the 13th: 7 Reasons People Fear the Number 13 (lakeside.com)
Secret Society of Jesus (mysteryoftheiniquity.com)
Catholic Church of Guam established $1M sexual abuse settlement fund (foxnews.com)
Pope Francis suggests ‘better to be atheist than hypocritical Catholic’ (telegraph.co.uk)
Pope Suggests ‘better To Be Atheist Than Hypocritical Catholic (sundiatapost.com)
The Irish and Ash Wednesday – Lent, meatless Fridays and hot-crossed buns (irishcentral.com)
Pope Francis Might Let Married Men Become Priests (newsy.com)
March 19, 2017 at 9:03 am
It seems that many Christian churches are obsessed with “Satan” – and speak of it every week.
Churches have become more and more gloomy, in my opinion, because of this.
Even their music has become creepy. The songs speak of fire, and evil.
I agree with you, but even Catholicism has a lot of “creepy stuff” in it. It always has.
The only way you can avoid talk of Satan, etc – is to avoid mainstream religion – entirely.
Which, is probably why people head towards New Age, paganism, etc.
Just a thought.
LikeLike
March 19, 2017 at 2:05 pm
It’s hard to know where a lot of people are coming from when they address the belief in evil. Are we projecting what’s really in ourselves? Or are we discerning different types of power?
Interestingly, in Canadian Catholicism (I’ve attended and informally studied the Mass fairly regularly since about 1993) there are at least two main strands, with many variations of those.
On the one hand we have the homilists who disdain anything that doesn’t fit within the traditional mold. On the other hand, we have the ‘liberals’ who consider changes.
Since my PhD is in psychology and religion, I tend to pick up on discourse relating to that field. The way in which issues relating to mental suffering are addressed tells me a lot about how a priest thinks.
For some, we pray for those with “mental illness,” which to me reinforces an uncritical acceptance of all things psychiatric. For others, we pray for those “obsessed or harassed by evil,” which is a more traditional view of distress.
For me, the truth lies somewhere between these two extremes. No single system of thought is going to capture everything, imo.
LikeLike
March 19, 2017 at 3:09 pm
Personally, I avoid organized religion – it’s quite expensive. Does the RCC still require 20% of your income? I remember reading that in our church bulletin – right across the top.
As far as mental “illness” – our priest would have nothing to do with people who needed guidance of any sort. He listed, on the same bulletin, the name and phone number of a local psychiatrist on the bottom right
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 19, 2017 at 12:23 pm
Reblogged this on Miluramalho’s Blog and commented:
Today’s mistic tweet!
LikeLike
March 19, 2017 at 12:25 pm
The earth and mankind as we know is coming to the end soon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 19, 2017 at 1:46 pm
Symbolically perhaps but I doubt literally. A lot of changes will transform our landscape and its inhabitants. But I think that self conscious, free beings will be around for centuries to come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 19, 2017 at 3:19 pm
Humans are running to self destruction in big steps. No doubt about that, only don’t know when and what make it happens. Greetings from Portugal! Milú!
LikeLike
March 19, 2017 at 3:12 pm
I hope you’re right.
LikeLike
March 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm
We both shall see it! Have a great new week my dear friend! Regards, Milu.
LikeLike
March 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Replying to “Personally, I avoid…”
That’s pretty shocking. Where the heck are you? US? UK? It’s supposed to be a gift not a command. I remember hearing something like 10% but I’m not sure. I figure if they have more money than me, which they do, they get very little from my pocket. I don’t want to pay for their sex abuse lawsuits, and all the other carefree spending I’ve seen.
Surprised to see me write that?
Earthpages.ca – Think Free is not called that for no reason.
I think the prejudices and abuses in the RCC turn off so many people. And that’s a shame. Mind you, some seem very content to not attend any kind of church. I wish I were like that sometimes. It does take a lot of time and energy. But for now, it’s a necessity here.
As for RCC and psychiatry, we have to remember that they are legally bound to do the ‘right thing’ according to what the powers of a given state demand. If a priest doesn’t suggest a psychiatrist, and a person then proceeds to do violence, the priest might be in hot water himself.
Complicated stuff.
LikeLike
March 19, 2017 at 3:37 pm
I am in the U.S. – it was clearly a command for 20% tithing.
The priest had a reputation for avoiding anyone who needed any type of guidance – including spiritual. I was told that he “was just a man” and to forgive him.
I quit the RCC soon after -never to return. But, that’s my journey, no one else’s.
LikeLike