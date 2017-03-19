EP Today – In the dark or the light?

Jerusalem – "The nonpareil of beauty, the pride of the whole earth!" ~ Jeremiah vs. "A hole in the corner" ~ Cicero #perspective #history pic.twitter.com/URLhnHW1et — Earthpages.org (@earthpages) March 19, 2017

This morning I was reading Daily Life in Palestine at the Time of Christ and came across these two quotes (tweeted above).

It made me think about how important it is to recognize the Holy Spirit. A Catholic Church, for instance, might look like a silly, rigid place if we are not able to appreciate the presence of God within its walls. But if our hearts and minds are open, that physical space is literally transformed, as we ourselves can be.

And so it probably is with Jeremiah and Cicero’s wildly different takes on ancient Jerusalem. On the one hand, we have a great prophet in touch with God. On the other hand, a clever, well-meaning Roman who writes about pagan gods.

I try to stay open-minded about witches, pagans and even Satan fans. But honestly – politically incorrect warning – I often wonder if something is really bothering them. A chip on their shoulder. Maybe there was an abusive person or situation somewhere in their lives. Maybe they’ve just been feeling alienated for too long.

Who knows.

And I imagine the devil uses that loneliness and pain to stoke an angry fire. Then the hurting and harassed person joins up with like-minded others and probably feels a sense of community. But what kind of community is it? A culture of selfless love or a culture of ego-stroking? I scratch your back, you scratch mine. I “like” your tweet, you “like” mine. I give, you give. And if you don’t give back , then I won’t give…

I demand a better future

Or I might just stop loving you,

loving you, loving you¹

But that’s not true community. That’s just common human craving for attention, fame and prosperity.

Hopefully some will grow out of their obsession with the dark side. Myself, I always look for the human, not the demon trying to divert these folks from the true light of heaven. That’s why I can like, learn from and be helped by some witches and even some Satan fans. There’s a human being in there. But no, I don’t like the dark stuff. To pretend I did would be a sham. And while these people can be nice, they usually can also convey a dark numinous gloom.

Mind you, some phony Christians carry horrendous vibes. I try to avoid them. Fake, duplicitous religiosity is even more odious to me than (ignorantly) sincere devilish stuff. And I just can’t afford the pain – literally – of associating with Christians who put on a sugary front when inside they’re all rot and corruption.

So as I say, it’s not like Christians are all good and Witches/Pagans/Satanists are all bad. We have to look for the human heart inside, try to nurture a person’s true spirituality and hope they can learn to tell the difference between darkness, false lights, and the true light.

For some it might take a lifetime. But we have to remember that Jesus didn’t always hang out with holy people. He came to help those in the dark. And in our limited capacity, so should we.

—

¹ https://youtu.be/boX8zNyhaL4

Related articles

The heart shape we use today may come from an ancient form of birth control (businessinsider.com)

Pope may allow married men to become priests (euronews.com)

Feminists ‘Abort’ Baby Jesus (leeduigon.com)

Friday the 13th: 7 Reasons People Fear the Number 13 (lakeside.com)

Secret Society of Jesus (mysteryoftheiniquity.com)

Catholic Church of Guam established $1M sexual abuse settlement fund (foxnews.com)

Pope Francis suggests ‘better to be atheist than hypocritical Catholic’ (telegraph.co.uk)

Pope Suggests ‘better To Be Atheist Than Hypocritical Catholic (sundiatapost.com)

The Irish and Ash Wednesday – Lent, meatless Fridays and hot-crossed buns (irishcentral.com)

Pope Francis Might Let Married Men Become Priests (newsy.com)

Advertisements