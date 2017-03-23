What is the New Age Movement?

By L.G. Fuller

What does New Age mean? What is new about a movement that applies ancient philosophical principles and ideals to their daily lives? Why do some people sound punitive when they refer to the new age movement?

New Age is term used to describe an organization of diverse groups that share an enthusiasm for the creation of a new era or ‘New Age’ or a modern day renaissance. The arrival of the New Age will is believed to initiate the elevation of current collective consciousness. This elevation of collective levels of consciousness will be initiated through the facilitation of: personal development, spiritual transformation, healing, and growth.

New Age groups are often distinguished by their nontraditional practices and beliefs. Members of the New Age movement believe in various natural healing practices and traditional medicines including acupuncture, herbal therapy, and spiritual healing. There is no standard doctrine within the New Age Movement but many of their teachings focus on individual autonomy, relativism, and spiritualism.

New Age ideas have many different origins from a variety of places, but most of them can be traced to Eastern religious traditions such as Hinduism and Buddhism. The only thing that is new is the modern applications to ancient wisdom. New Age Movement is very broad term and can refer to anything from psychic reading, yoga, shamanism, meditation, aromatherapy and many other occult beliefs and rituals. A majority of these practices have only recently become widely accepted in Western Culture, therefore, education and credentialing is not always legitimate or even necessary.

A life coach is not required to have any professional training or education before they can begin treating clients. There is an International Coaching Federation that accredits life coach certification programs also referred to as the ICF. Life coach certification is usually several hundred to several thousand dollars and can take anywhere from several days to several months to obtain certification.

Sadly, for that reason there are a lot of unethical people that take advantage of the lack of regulations so they can exploit those in need. Sadly, for that reason many people associate the New Age Movement with unscrupulous criminals and frauds. It is this gross generalization based on stereotypes and misinformation that creates a prejudice that causes resentment of a New Age movement, resulting in a punitive tone. People that are members of the New Age movement that work in some of these newly accepted professions are punished for the misinformation and stereotypes that corrupt many people’s notions of what the term New Age actually refers to.

