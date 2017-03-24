Rigid, fundamentalist thinking goes in all directions

Avoiding Spiritual or Religious Questions Linked to Depression & Lower Mental Health https://t.co/0oRKSsyJBY via @FractalEnlight — Earthpages.org (@earthpages) March 24, 2017

This is a good article (tweeted) but it overlooks the oft unspoken corollary: Too much faith in a mechanistic psychological worldview might keep some people unhappy. So many of us are impressed by the achievements of science and especially technology. And rightly so. No wonder many believe that feeling good is largely dependent on a healthy brain. Obviously brain functioning plays a huge role in our sense of well being.

But there’s more. A lot more.

Some people might be chronically unhappy because they’re stuck in a mechanistic worldview that ignores the primacy of the spiritual life. It’s almost as if we have everything upside down in the modern world. Spirituality is often seen as the icing on the cake. You can get by without it, but it’s a nice, tasty add-on.

For me, it’s the opposite. Spirituality is top shelf and therefore my master command. Everything else is necessary and enjoyable but secondary.

By way of analogy, a society exists in its own right but needs an executive assembly and usually a national leader. Without a leader, society would become a confused, mass jumble. And so it is with spirituality and all the other aspects of life.

It’s hard for some people to appreciate this view. But I’m glad it’s mine.

The way I see it, fundamentalism is not just about religion. Fundamentalism can go in any direction. Ironically, sometimes we encounter people who are both religious and scientific fundamentalists. Instead of integrating their outlook into a mature, comprehensive whole, they compartmentalize their thinking according to religious teachings and the latest psychology studies to hit the news.

If people want to fashion their lives under the dictates of a high profile religious leader, on the one hand, and someone like John Tesh, on the other hand, that’s fine by me. But it’s certainly not my style! — MC

Related articles

IQ, Psy Ops and the “Civilization” of the Scam(jaysanalysis.com)

Today’s Burning Leadership Question: Are You a Flame or an Ember?(business2community.com)

Manny Pacquiao and the Bible (rappler.com)

5 Psychology Hacks to Make Your Content Marketing More Persuasive (getresponse.com)

Calming Color Schemes (builddirect.com)

5 Magic Steps to Build into Your Marketing Strategy Backed by Psychology (grasshopper.com)

Katy Perry Says She ‘Prayed The Gay Away’ As A Youth (detroit.cbslocal.com)

Experiment suggests high-rises depress people (sf.curbed.com)

From Witchcraft & Satanic Rites to Demon Possession (newdawnmagazine.com)

Parents ‘control’ their children in one of 2 ways – and only one leads to happier kids (businessinsider.com)

Advertisements