The man who could be France's next president married his school teacher It's an improbable love story that, in some countries, would violate social norms.

France urged to reject Le Pen in presidential vote runoff France's defeated political establishment has begun to rally against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen as she goes head-to-head against political novice Emmanuel Macron in the final race for the French presidency.

Voters go to polls in French election France has voted in the first round of balloting for a new president following a divisive and unpredictable campaign that had 11 names on the ballot.

Why you should care about the French election A presidential election in France is not usually the sort of thing that I would tell you to pay attention to. After all, it's hard enough to convince people that they should pay attention to elections in this country.

Macron: Who is the novice centrist with no established party? He was once the subject of mockery in French political circles -- now it appears that Emmanuel Macron could have the last laugh.

Opinion: Le Pen is a nightmare for the EU France goes to the polls Sunday to vote in the first round of its presidential elections. The campaign has been dogged throughout by scandals, gaffes and surprises.

The former child soldier risking his life to protect Congo's wildlife Former child soldier undoes past, saving Congo's last remaining mountain gorillas

USS Carl Vinson begins drills with Japanese destroyers American aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson started joint drills with two Japanese destroyers in the western Pacific Ocean on Sunday, authorities said.

First malaria vaccine to be widely tested in Africa next year The World Health Organization announced Monday that it has the go-ahead to try the first malaria vaccine in the field in real-world settings next year. The organization made the announcement on the eve of World Malaria Day.

Soldier: Taliban fired at anyone who came in front of them The crowd of soldiers barely had time to finish their prayers before the Taliban came to kill them.

Opinion: What the world needs to do about Venezuela Tens of thousands of Venezuelans who have reached a breaking point over the country's humanitarian and political crisis poured into the streets all over the country on Wednesday. They demanded that the government let aid enter Venezuela to help the many people who are desperate for food and medicine. They demanded that the government hold elections, fre […]

Venezuela demands Colombia return 3 military deserters Venezuela's foreign minister has demanded that Colombia return three military officers who have sought political asylum in the neighboring country.

4 times in 4 days: Russian military aircraft fly off US coast Russian military aircraft were spotted flying off the coast of Alaska for the fourth time in as many days, a spokesperson for the North American Aerospace Defense Command told CNN on Friday.

Pence says US will honor refugee deal with Australia US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that the United States would "honor" a refugee resettlement agreement forged with Australia in the closing days of the Obama administration, despite it previously being described by US President Donald Trump as a "dumb deal."

US official: China puts bombers on 'high alert' China temporarily put cruise missile-capable bombers "on high alert" this week as the United States sees evidence the Chinese military was preparing to respond to a potential situation in North Korea, a US defense official told CNN.

Britain's young royals open up about mental health It is rare for the Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Prince William, to speak candidly on film. But in a video released Friday, Kate talks openly with her husband and Prince Harry about mental health and the importance of discussing mental wellbeing.

"I Dreamed of Africa" author shot by raiders Kenya's rolling highlands inspired her to write the bestselling novel "I Dreamed of Africa," but now the situation around her is turning to a nightmare.