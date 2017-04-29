Earthpages.org

The Real Alternative

Two types of paranormal fraud?

by


When it comes to the paranormal, it seems there could be two types of frauds.

The first type would have no paranormal gifts to speak of, and conjure up all sorts of hoaxes in search of fame and fortune. The above tweeted story deals with this type.

Another type would possess paranormal gifts but instead of trying to put them to good use and advance scientific knowledge, they’d hide them. Not so much because they were afraid of being misunderstood, but because they would use those gifts to facilitate fraudulent activities.

It might sound like the latest sci-fi movie. But in my opinion, truth really is stranger than fiction.

MC

Author: Earthpages.org

Earthpages.org is about dialogue, understanding and positive change. Make a difference. Submit your article today!

