The sad raccoon stalker…

EU leaders finalize Brexit position before UK talks European Union leaders swiftly and unanimously adopted their negotiating principles for Britain's exit from the EU at a meeting Saturday in Brussels amid signs they plan to take a tough stance over the country's financial commitments to the bloc.

'Crucial' to protect EU citizens after Brexit The president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani says it would be impossible to vote on a Brexit deal that doesn't protect the rights of EU citizens.

Merkel warns against UK 'illusions' over Brexit German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned Britain not to hold any "illusions" about what Brexit means for its future, adding that it "cannot and will not have the same rights as a member of the EU."

Has democracy reached a breaking point? It is often hailed as the beacon of a civilized society -- but is democracy in danger of failing the very people it is supposed to protect?

US Marines return to volatile Afghan province The US Marines are back in Afghanistan's turbulent Helmand province for the first time since the NATO-led international coalition ended its combat operations three years ago.

Sen. Chris Coons slams Trump's North Korea tweet: "This is no longer reality TV" Democratic Sen. Chris Coons slammed President Donald Trump's tweet Saturday about North Korea's latest missile test, saying Twitter is no place to conduct diplomacy.

Protesters take on Trump's climate policies -- and the heat Thousands of people who support action on climate change are expected to brave the sweltering heat Saturday and march through the nation's capital as part of the People's Climate March.

The kids suing Donald Trump are marching to the White House A 16-year-old walked up to the microphone.

North Korea missile explodes after launch North Korea on Saturday launched a missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, a US official said.

Pope Francis preaches tolerance at Mass in Cairo Pope Francis sent a message of tolerance and co-existence as he celebrated Mass at a stadium in Egypt on Saturday.

Luxury festival descends into chaos If you turned up at the Fyre Festival wooed by its ads -- and many, many fans did -- you'd think you were in for a weekend of top-notch acts playing for your entertainment, as models in bikinis paraded around and private jets and yachts ferried you to and from the beautiful Caribbean paradise. Everything any good millennial needs for a strong Instagram […]

From Gandhi to guns: Indian woman heads to NRA convention Guns are not a part of the culture of my homeland, except perhaps for the occasional Bollywood movie in which the bad guy meets his demise staring down the wrong end of a barrel.

From sex trafficking victim to successful restaurateur There was a time when Neli Delgado was forced to have sex with 30 to 40 men a night. Now she's the owner of a successful restaurant and speaks at anti-trafficking events.

Tillerson: US willing to take military action against North Korea Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on the world community Friday to drastically increase pressure on North Korea, warning that failure to do so could be "catastrophic" and that the US is prepared to take military action against the rogue regime if necessary.

Stockholm terror attack claims 5th victim A woman who was injured during the April 7 Stockholm terror attack died on Friday, marking the attack's fifth fatality.

Syria blames Israel for Damascus airport blast Syria blamed Israel for what state TV said was a missile strike near Damascus Intl Airport on Thursday.

China tried to hack group linked to controversial missile defense system, US cybersecurity firm says A cybersecurity firm in the United States believes state-sponsored Chinese hackers were trying to infiltrate an organization with connections to a US-built missile system in South Korea that Beijing firmly opposes.

Why Muslims are marching for climate From the cropless farmer to the beleaguered first responder to the person forced to evacuate their flooded home, we all have our reasons for caring about climate change. As an Indonesian-born Muslim living in California, it is my faith that compels me to protect our earth.

President Trump, S. Korea is not a real estate deal In President Donald Trump's book "The Art of the Deal," he writes about how important it is to know one's market, to study hard. He wrote that he likes to gather as many disparate opinions and views about a potential real estate deal as he can before making any final decisions about how it will affect a given area or neighborhood.