Can we blame the Bible for rape and sexual assault?

Reading this tweeted article, something struck me as not quite right. First of all, the ancient world wasn’t just about Jews and Christians; and sexism and sexual crime was rampant in almost all early cultures.
That makes sexism the root cause. A lot of the Bible reflects and reinforces ancient cultural biases, as do most other holy books.
Why would sexism be widespread in the ancient world? Well, we don’t have to tax our brains to come up with a plausible explanation…
Physical size.
Physical size has become far less important in the 21st century, so naturally things are changing for the better.
Another problem with the tweeted article has to do with today.
In Canada I am happy to boast that we are decades ahead of most of the world in terms of multiculturalism. In Toronto, where I live, Christianity remains the majority religion, but it’s only at 56.7%. And 49% of all Toronto residents are foreign-born.
So obviously other countries look a bit backward to progressive Canadians when it comes to living peacefully with different folks from around the world. “Progress” doesn’t only mean who gets the latest gadgets or finest threads at the lowest price.
But I digress. The point is this:
Rape and sexual assault still occur in most global cultures. It’s not entirely about religion or the holy books. Instead, a brutish mentality is to blame. Thankfully, time and right education will erase that lingering brute.
What is sexual assault?
Though legal definitions differ from one place to another, the general term “sexual assault” can refer to unwanted sexual contact, sometimes involving physical force. It can involve such things as child or teen sexual abuse, incest, rape, and sexual exploitation by a “helping professional”—perhaps a doctor, a teacher, or a member of the clergy. Some victims, whether assaulted verbally or physically, are threatened with harm if they report what happened.
According to one survey, each year in the United States alone, almost a quarter of a million people report being sexually assaulted. Nearly half of them are between the ages of 12 and 18.
What you should know
The Bible condemns sexual assault. The Bible tells of a sex-crazed mob that sought to rape two males visiting the city of Sodom approximately 4,000 years ago—an incident that highlighted why Jehovah destroyed that city. (Genesis 19:4-13) Additionally, the Law given to Moses some 3,500 years ago prohibited incest, including the sexual assault of a family member.—Leviticus 18:6.
Most assaults are carried out by an acquaintance. “In two out of three rapes, the victim knows her attacker,” says the book Talking Sex With Your Kids. “He isn’t some stranger who jumped out from behind a dumpster.”
Sexual assault happens to both genders. In the United States, about 10 percent of victims are males. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), male victims “may experience a fear that the assault will make them gay” or that “they are ‘less of a man.’”
The prevalence of sexual assault is hardly surprising. The Bible foretold that in “the last days” many people would have “no natural affection” and would be “fierce” and “without self-control.” (2 Timothy 3:1-3) Those traits are clearly manifest in people who try to take advantage of others sexually.
Sexual assault is not the victim’s fault. No one deserves to be taken advantage of sexually. The offender alone is responsible for his or her actions. Nevertheless, you can take measures to reduce the likelihood of sexual assault.
The Bible says: “Keep strict watch that how you walk is not as unwise but as wise persons, . . . because the days are wicked.”—Ephesians 5:15, 16.
