Progress and political correctness in the context of religion

Polarizing Philippines leader invited to White House President Donald Trump invited his polarizing Philippines counterpart to the White House during a phone call in which the two leaders discussed North Korea.

Trump: I'd meet Kim Jong Un under 'right circumstances' President Donald Trump said Monday he would be willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "under the right circumstances" to defuse tensions over North Korea's nuclear program.

Human Rights Watch slams Trump for Duterte invite Ivan Watson speaks with Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch about Donald Trump's controversial move to invite the Philippine leader to the White House

Duterte: I'd eat a terrorist's liver Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is known for boasting about outrageous violence, but on Monday he went full Hannibal Lecter.

May Day protests, celebrations around the globe May Day is a time to celebrate workers around the world and the gains made by labor advocates, but it's also a time when police are on high alert as the gatherings in many cities are known to get violent.

What is May Day, anyway? To most people in the Northern Hemisphere, May Day conjures images of brightly colored twirling ribbons and promises of warm days ahead. That's not the whole story, though: May Day is also a day of protests and riots that traces its modern roots back to a world-changing explosion in Chicago.

Hamas presents new policy document [Breaking news update at 2:54 p.m. ET]

Trump's wacky history lessons continue After puzzling comments about 19th Century abolitionist Frederick Douglass and marveling that no one knew Abraham Lincoln was a Republican, President Donald Trump has just unloaded another historical non sequitur.

Mystery illness claims 12 lives in Liberia An unexplained illness has claimed the lives of 12 people in Liberia since April 23, the World Health Organization reported Monday. Twenty-one people have fallen ill, including an unknown number of children, and three remain hospitalized at Francis Grant Hospital in Sinoe County.

'Blood on the ceiling': Dozens injured after flight turbulence At least 27 passengers were injured when an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok hit severe air turbulence on Monday.

TV exec gunned down in Istanbul A prominent Iranian TV executive and his Kuwaiti business partner were gunned down in the Turkish city of Istanbul late Saturday night.

Good neighbors: Saving China's forgotten tulous Looking like a Roman coliseum crossed with a doughnut, China's tulou buildings are some of the most stunning -- and threatened -- structures in the country.

Cuban plane crash kills 8 troops, military says A plane carrying eight members of the Cuban military crashed Saturday morning in a mountainous part of the island, the military said through state media. Everyone on board was killed, the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces announced, according to Granma.

US service member killed near Mosul A US service member died from wounds suffered in an explosive device blast on Saturday outside of Mosul, Iraq, according to a statement from the anti-ISIS coalition.

North Korea's missile test fails, US military says A ballistic missile launched early Saturday by North Korea in defiance of international pressure and at a time of heightened regional tensions appears to have failed.

Turkey blocks Wikipedia over what it calls terror 'smear campaign' Turkey has blocked access to Wikipedia over linking the nation to terror activity, the government said Saturday, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

Pope: Humanity couldn't bear war with North Korea Pope Francis said Saturday he worries that rising tensions between the United States and North Korea could lead to a wide military conflict that would wipe out a "large part of humanity."

US Marines return to volatile Afghan province The US Marines are back in Afghanistan's turbulent Helmand province for the first time since the NATO-led international coalition ended its combat operations three years ago.

Uber's CEO is gambling with his company's future In American business, it has long been argued that crime doesn't pay, but bad behavior often does. That may be changing -- and fast. Just ask Travis Kalanick, CEO of Uber, who The New York Times recently described as a businessman willing to win at any cost.