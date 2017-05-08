New Anti-Corruption Masters Degree in Vienna

When I saw this I wanted to add “that should be a laugh” to the tweet but there was no room for more characters.
However, I shouldn’t be too cynical. When I had just finished my PhD I found only one sociology reference book (by Blackwell, I think) that even listed the topic. It said that corruption was a relatively new topic for the social sciences due to the difficulties in studying it. So true.
At least this course is making a stab at it. Some discourse is always better than no discourse. Ironically, I had this conversation with the very guy who shafted me at the university of Ottawa. A conversation about discourse concerning numinosity, that is. Not about corruption, per se.
May 8, 2017 at 9:51 am
Reblogged this on Miluramalho’s Blog and commented:
The invisible crime “corruption”. Difficult to talk about because mostly important political people are deep involved in!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 8, 2017 at 10:09 am
It seems that even the more innocent players at least have to know about and deal with it. Someday humanity will look back at this with the same shocked dismay that decent people feel for past injustices, abuses and atrocities.
LikeLike