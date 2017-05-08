Earthpages.org

The Real Alternative

New Anti-Corruption Masters Degree in Vienna

by 2 Comments


When I saw this I wanted to add “that should be a laugh” to the tweet but there was no room for more characters.

However, I shouldn’t be too cynical. When I had just finished my PhD I found only one sociology reference book (by Blackwell, I think) that even listed the topic. It said that corruption was a relatively new topic for the social sciences due to the difficulties in studying it. So true.

At least this course is making a stab at it. Some discourse is always better than no discourse. Ironically, I had this conversation with the very guy who shafted me at the university of Ottawa. A conversation about discourse concerning numinosity, that is. Not about corruption, per se.

Advertisements

Author: Earthpages.org

Earthpages.org is about dialogue, understanding and positive change. Make a difference. Submit your article today!

2 thoughts on “New Anti-Corruption Masters Degree in Vienna

Leave a comment

  1. miluramalho
    May 8, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Reblogged this on Miluramalho’s Blog and commented:
    The invisible crime “corruption”. Difficult to talk about because mostly important political people are deep involved in!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Earthpages.org
    May 8, 2017 at 10:09 am

    It seems that even the more innocent players at least have to know about and deal with it. Someday humanity will look back at this with the same shocked dismay that decent people feel for past injustices, abuses and atrocities.

    Like

    Reply

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s