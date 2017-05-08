New Anti-Corruption Masters Degree in Vienna

IACA: Accepting Applications for New Master’s Degree in Anti-Corruption Compliance and Collective Action – The FCPA https://t.co/84tNhZdcU7 — Earthpages.org (@earthpages) May 8, 2017

When I saw this I wanted to add “that should be a laugh” to the tweet but there was no room for more characters.

However, I shouldn’t be too cynical. When I had just finished my PhD I found only one sociology reference book (by Blackwell, I think) that even listed the topic. It said that corruption was a relatively new topic for the social sciences due to the difficulties in studying it. So true.

At least this course is making a stab at it. Some discourse is always better than no discourse. Ironically, I had this conversation with the very guy who shafted me at the university of Ottawa. A conversation about discourse concerning numinosity, that is. Not about corruption, per se.

Advertisements