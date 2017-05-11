EP Today – News and commentary from around the web

What can fired FBI boss James Comey say now? His opinion, for starters Newly fired FBI director James Comey may not have a job, but lawmakers are very eager to know whether he's got a story to share on Capitol Hill. He may get that chance if he accepts an invitation to testify before a Senate panel next week.

82 Chibok girls are free of kidnappers, but still not home After three years of captivity by Boko Haram, 82 Nigerian girls have been freed. But the Nigerian government is still not allowing them to go home.

U.S. likely to expand airline laptop ban to include some European countries The Trump administration is likely to expand a ban on laptops on commercial aircraft to include some European countries, but is reviewing how to ensure lithium batteries stored in luggage holds do not explode in midair, officials briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.