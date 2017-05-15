I’m back… not that I ever went away!

Calling people crazy, OCD or psycho seems harmless. But it can hurthttps://t.co/zU9RfMIyWh — earthpages.org (@earthpages) May 14, 2017

Do you ever get burnt out writing? Do you sometimes feel that you spend so many hours working on something and make little or no real impact?

It happens to me sometimes.

So I toyed with the idea of merely tweeting interesting stories and feeding them through here. Without commentary I mean.

Also, sometimes I just get bored of my own thoughts and want to slip in the background.

Maybe you can empathize.

But today I’m back. I’ve decided to write again, to add commentary to interesting tweets. And to not just tweet (even though finding and choosing good headlines takes a lot longer that you might think, and isn’t as impersonal as it may seem).

Today’s tweet caught my attention because, well, it’s true. We are so sensitive to so many different special interest groups. But oftentimes we hear terrible things said about those who, for whatever reasons, don’t fit into the status quo.

It’s a bit of a farce to uphold liberal ideals with some groups and to turn a blind eye to others. We should try to be nice to everyone… not just the flavor of the month.

