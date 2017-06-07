I know it was a little dry – Take Two on the Multiverse!

Recently I updated an older post about parallel universes that was just barely adequate. A lot has happened around the world since I wrote the early piece. So I decided to give it an overhaul.

And I did. But it wasn’t easy. Theories about the multiverse can get pretty dense. And trying to make that accessible without totally misrepresenting what people are saying is a challenge.

The outcome was quite good but a bit dry. I knew that I really should have written a light intro and conclusion. But I just ran out of steam. And, wanting to get it out there, posted it as is.

Today I’m in a lighter, refreshed frame of mind so wrote a touch more for the intro and conclusion. No other changes. But I think my tweaks really help. So that’s why I’m formally introducing the revised version here at earthpages.org.

Earthpages.ca is like a testing ground. I can tell who my true supporters are. They like my stuff for its content, even if the writing style sometimes is a bit uncool. So I thank you for your early “likes.” Your support means a great deal to me.

Earthpages is a labor of love. But it feels pretty stale if it doesn’t connect with anybody at all. If I wanted that kind of life, I could have been academic with rows of snoozing students, totally not caring about learning and, instead, calculating the minimum grade they need to get where they want to go.

Don’t laugh. I was a TA. That’s how it can be.

With the exception of two or three bright lights, most of the students seemed pretty uninspired and uninspiring.

Thank God for the internet and a much bigger fish pond! 🙂

