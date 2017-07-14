Title: Abduction

Genre: Science Fiction, Parody, Comedy, Horror, Cult

Production: Onview Films

Directors/Writers: Maurice Smith, Mol Smith

Stars: Karolina Antosik, Tessa McGinn, Kemal Yildirim (…full cast and crew at IMDB)

Abduction is a clever romp into the unknown realms of alien abductions, sexuality, violence and interdimensional rivalry.

Essentially a spoof, I couldn’t help get the feeling that, underneath all the camp, a deeper significance just waits to be discovered.

The film can be taken on several levels. As parody, imagine Rocky Horror Picture Show meets Repo! The Genetic Opera. On another level, Abduction probes the oft unspoken sexual undercurrents in alien abduction lore. In that sense, it’s almost Freudian.

But Abduction doesn’t stop there. Sci-fi fans will appreciate its look at interdimensional affairs. That is, if aliens exist, how might things actually work out there?

The story hinges on a hauntingly beautiful Hive Queen who wants to colonize the earth by creating hybrids.

She’s a hybrid herself but imperfect. She can’t have kids. So she does her evil best to create hybrids to take over the planet.

Kemal Yildirim plays a doctor, Asil, who heals abductees with the most unusual treatments. Meanwhile, a government man (Thorson), a psychiatrist (Melissa) and Asil use high tech meds to try to track victims, with comical side effects.

Any more plot summary would be a spoiler. But I will say that Abduction is relatively easy to follow – we’re never left hanging too long – and it does have a nice, trick ending.

Okay so I loved it to bits, right?

Well, no film entirely pleases me and Abduction is no exception.

My nitpicky side felt that an outdoor scene with Thorson and Melissa had a slightly rushed dialog. But things level out as the pair move indoors. And as a send-up, a touch of forced dialog is par for the course. Some might find it just adds to the laughs. It certainly does with the Hive Queen, who obviously hams it up.

Abduction also has its fair share of partial nudity and grotesque scenes, the horrific being more in-your-face than the sensual.

I wasn’t too hot on the blood and gore. But I realize this is important to horror fans. I just flick my Vulcan “inner eyelid” whenever something rubs me the wrong way, be it in Abduction, Game of Thrones, whatever.

The graphics range from intentionally retro (say, 1960s Twilight Zone and Batman) to state-of-the-art blasters, beams and shimmering pod bay doors.

Like the graphics, the soundtrack is a curious mix of old and new. High-end cinematic effects mingle with catchy pop tunes and 8-bit video game sounds.

The ongoing tension between parody and depth along with variable production values keeps this quirky film fresh. Abduction is well the worth the watch, even if you’re not a cult or Indie movie fan. Not constrained by big budget, Hollywood expectations, it’s free to be what it wants to be.

—MC

All images © Onview Films UK. Used with permission.

Related articles

The Newest Season of X-Files Will Have No Women Writers (thecut.com)

10 outstanding sci-fi films everybody should watch (mashable.com)

18 Science Fiction Movies That Used Biometrics (tech.co)

The most important ‘Game of Thrones’ characters, according to how much screen time they get (businessinsider.com)

Watch The Trailer For A New Sci-Fi Film Scored By Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo (stereogum.com)

These Layers of Time Were Created by Arranging Photos on Acrylic (petapixel.com)

If We Live in a Multiverse, Where Are These Worlds Hiding? (livescience.com)

Ang Lee’s Will Smith-Led ‘Gemini Man’ Gets a 2019 Release Date (slashfilm.com)

‘SNL,’ Westworld’ lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods (triblive.com)

Advertisements