A dream within a dream?

Reality Is Nothing But a Hallucination: A Mind-Bending Crash Course on the Neuroscience of Consciousness https://t.co/JWBzhUf0OH — earthpages.org (@earthpages) August 28, 2017

This idea is something that philosophers have talked about for ages. But as several sites and blogs have said, philosophy has a PR problem. Neuroscience involves tech and Photoshopped graphics. So it’s far more sexy and probably sells better.

Still, that doesn’t mean the thinking behind neuroscience is always profound or valid.

One point I thought of while skimming over the tweeted story is that we have verbal agreements about reality. This doesn’t ensure that everything agreed on is actually the same. But it adds an interesting wrinkle to the discussion.

