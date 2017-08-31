Participation Mystique – An alternative to secular materialism

Okay so it’s been a bit slow this summer. Most people take some time to relax during the dog days but for me it has been busy. Internet traffic – or at least, visits – tend to drop a bit while everyone is outdoors. So things slow down here a bit.

In a way, this has been a good thing. I’ve been spending more time on individual articles at earthpages.ca. I feel a bit like a rock band, hammering out all the elements in preparation for that first hit. It seems I’m getting closer. Every time I write something I get some feedback and can use that to better my product.

Product?

Well yeah. Earthpages is a free blog, for sure. But I do have bills to pay and will need to crossover sometime into a paid-for position. Either as a writer at some other venue or as head honcho of a thriving Earthpages. We’ll see. In the meantime, I’m still having fun with it.

So here’s an entry I wrote at Earthpages.ca over the summer. Looking back I’m tempted to edit. But I’ll just wait ’till next time around.

Enjoy! — MC

Participation Mystique is a psychological and spiritual idea proposed by the anthropologist Lucien Lévi-Bruhl. It concerns the alleged mystical relationship that so-called primitives had with objects in their environment.

