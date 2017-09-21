Feed me… alphabetically!

Admittedly, things have been a bit slow at earthpages.org over the past few days. At least, they may have seemed slow.

Actually I’ve been putting in crazy hours learning how to get as many RSS news feeds as possible on my several devices. Some devices are older, some are newer. And each has its own unique ability or power to draw in something of interest.

The older hardware and OS, for instance, can run RSS Reader, a program that I love. But so far I can only get some feeds to show up with that program using newer hardware and OS.

So to compensate, I’ve taken up with an online Feedreader that I tried out ages ago but only recently have come to like (pictured above).

Funny how the categories worked out, huh? To think that organized crime and Old Testament feeds turned up side by side… How utterly strange.

