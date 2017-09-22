Wave-Particle Duality – Micro concept with macro implications

Mexican town begins to move forward Days after a deadly earthquake in the battered the small market town of Jojutla, collective shock and fear have already given way to the gritty work of cleaning up and moving forward.

A rush to save lives in collapsed school CNN's Ed Lavandera reports that Mexican officials say they have made contact with a girl trapped in the school that collapsed after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck South of Mexico City. A Mexican Navy official later said there was confusion as to whether a girl was trapped in the rubble at all. The official said his information was based on technical […]

Navy official apologizes over reports of trapped girl A Mexican navy official has apologized for confusion over reports that a 12-year-old girl was trapped alive after a Mexico City school collapsed in the wake of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 280 people nationwide.