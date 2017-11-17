32% Canadians feel Hinduism influence growing

Special to Earthpages.org

32% of respondents say that influence of Hinduism “in Canada and Canadian public life” is growing as compared to 7% who say that it is shrinking; according to a national study “Faith and Religion in Public Life” by Angus Reid Institute and Faith in Canada 150 posted on November 16.

13% of Canadians find Hinduism benefiting while 13% find Hinduism damaging. Higher percentage of income group $100K+ find Hinduism benefiting as compared to other income groups, while higher percentage of Univ+ education group find it benefiting as compared to other education levels, the study points out.

67% Canadians “don’t know anything/understand very little” about Hinduism, while 4% “understand very well”, the study adds.

Nearly half of Canadians (48%) see religion as contributing “a mix of good and bad” to Canada today. 42% Canadians welcome “municipal government beginning with a non-denominational prayer to god”. 53% of Canadians say that Canada “does too much to accommodate” different faith practices and religious minorities, the study indicates.

Meanwhile, Hindu advocate Rajan Zed, commending the Hindu community for their contributions to the society and the nation in Canada; urged them to continue with the traditional values of hard work, higher morals, stress on education, sanctity of marriage; amidst so many distractions.

Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, advised Hindus to focus on inner search, stay pure, explore the vast wisdom of scriptures, make spirituality more attractive to youth and children, stay away from the greed, and always keep God in the life.

Hinduism is oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.

The Angus Reid Institute, headquartered in Vancouver (British Columbia), is Canada’s “national, not-for-profit, non-partisan public opinion research foundation” “committed to independent research”. Dr. Angus Reid and Shachi Kurl are Chairman and Executive Director respectively. Faith in Canada 150, headquartered in Hamilton (Ontario), is powered by Cardus—“a think tank dedicated to the renewal of North American social architecture”. Greg Pennoyer is the Program Director.

