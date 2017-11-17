Cut toxic people out of your life, says Christian psychiatrist https://t.co/yXgyvXnRNd "The book outlines how certain people – 'gameplayers, bullies, users and abusers' and, crucially, those who love to cross boundaries – are so stressful that they can actually make us ill." Yes! — earthpages.org (@earthpages) November 17, 2017

This is so true. Something I’ve been writing about for a long time. Part of the problem, I think, is that toxic people don’t know they are toxic. Just as it is perfectly natural for an animal to try to get into your garbage on a regular basis, toxic people rationalize their hypocritical activity.

Same thing with madpersons. Mad people do not know they are mad. That’s why we need a larger community to contain the disturbed ones before they do real harm to individuals or to society as a whole.

Not an easy topic but ignoring it will not make it go away.

