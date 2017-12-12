Earthpages.org

Is the web dying or evolving?

So here’s an article that was promoted through Pocket. It made me think. Is the web dying, as the author says, or just evolving?

I look at my own blog.

One of the key things I’ve always been concerned about is keeping in step with my readers. And maybe, as the old Panasonic ad put it, being “just slightly ahead of our time…”

True, I’m not getting thousands of likes like some (flash in the pan?) sites. But overall, Earthpages’ presence has been steadily increasing.

How do I do this?

I work at it. I change. I innovate.

Rather than complaining I embrace our competitive world. And isn’t that what we want?

True competition not only ensures improvement but also guards against the mediocrity of cronyism found in communism and other creepy organizations.

Incompetent gatekeepers hiding out in small ponds may shoot us down but the people still speak on the World Wide Web!

Author: Michael Clark

I'm the administrator of Earthpages.org | Earthpages.ca with a Joint Honours B.A. in Psychology/Sociology at York and Trent U, an M.A. in Philosophy and Religion at Visva-Bharati, India, and a Ph.D. in Religious Studies at UOttawa.

