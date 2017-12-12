Is the web dying or evolving?

The Web began dying in 2014, here's how https://t.co/f8mumS75qe Dying? Isn't that a bit pessimistic? I'm just one guy and Earthpages' SE rankings have been constantly improving. Maybe the answer is to focus on better content instead of pipe dreams. Image – https://t.co/WhkZPrg2RB pic.twitter.com/OSJgXNwmig — earthpages.org (@earthpages) December 12, 2017

So here’s an article that was promoted through Pocket. It made me think. Is the web dying, as the author says, or just evolving?

I look at my own blog.

One of the key things I’ve always been concerned about is keeping in step with my readers. And maybe, as the old Panasonic ad put it, being “just slightly ahead of our time…”

True, I’m not getting thousands of likes like some (flash in the pan?) sites. But overall, Earthpages’ presence has been steadily increasing.

How do I do this?

I work at it. I change. I innovate.

Rather than complaining I embrace our competitive world. And isn’t that what we want?

True competition not only ensures improvement but also guards against the mediocrity of cronyism found in communism and other creepy organizations.

Incompetent gatekeepers hiding out in small ponds may shoot us down but the people still speak on the World Wide Web!

