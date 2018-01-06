Fear fear fear… but maybe an ounce of truth

Hey guys, the New Year finds me organizing my RSS feeds. I have so many news feeds now that even my best computer lags a bit when I try to sort them. I’ve hooked up Team Viewer so I can access them from older computers and my tablet. So this year I hope to make Earthpages.org more news intensive.

It seems the more I watch TV news the more the networks obsess on one topic for several days. Clearly this is more about making news (and money) than getting the news out.

I don’t intend to do universal coverage. Nobody can do that. But I will tweet and comment here on a wide variety of topics, mostly those that I feel are important to personal, social and global betterment.

So here’s one for today. Now that Twitter allows for more characters, I can often make a quick comment right in the tweet, itself. This is great. It saves me time. And if anybody wants to further discuss, feel free to comment here.

Warnings – How mysticism & the occult are changing the Church https://t.co/fQr5R8NsHc I post this for interests' sake. Not to necessarily agree or disagree. Life is too complicated for reactionary sites like this. — earthpages.org (@earthpages) January 6, 2018

