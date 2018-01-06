Earthpages.org

The Real Alternative

This is probably going to be pretty unpopular with liberals…

by Leave a comment


but I like to think freely, as freely as possible. And I have considered that maybe Trump has insights or even guidance that gives him an edge over most others. Sometimes I think he’s nuts. Other times that he might be on another level.

Why do I say that?

Well, he’s honest. At least, he appears to be.

How many smooth, well-oiled politicians say all the right things until their dirty laundry is publicly aired? Richard Nixon. Bill Clinton. Hmm. They were both pretty popular in their day. Until their lying dark sides came out in the open.

Just something to think about. I don’t have the answers. And the truth is probably far more complicated than most of us can know.

Advertisements

Author: Earthpages.ca

Earthpages.ca is about dialogue, understanding and positive change. Write as many entries as you like. We're not afraid of new ideas!

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s