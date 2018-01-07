Psychological WiFi – Fact or flaky?

How 'wi-fi' connects human brains and explains why people have 'gut feelings' https://t.co/EzrUqxHrkj — earthpages.org (@earthpages) January 7, 2018

I tend to think this is fact but most of us are not sensitized to appreciate how we are potentially connected on some level. If society – that is human beings – ever evolves so the majority recognizes this kind of subtle connectivity, then claims like this will not be listed under parapsychology but, rather, psychology.

What is normal depends on the status quo. We are social animals. And if most human beings believe they are islands unto themselves, then those who see and feel subtle connections probably will be marginalized. Simple as that.

I wrote about this for my PhD but had to hint at it through a study of synchronicity. My initial thesis proposal (pdf) was all about this kind of thing. The university accepted me (and my prestigious funding), and then narrowed me down to something more conventional. —MC

