Why some mamas and papas don’t like pop music

Is Pop Music Becoming Louder, Simpler and More Repetitive? – Slashdot https://t.co/n5APymcGkk? Comment >> I don't think so. One just has to have ears to hear the new subtleties and complexities… i.e. get out of the established rut — MC #pop #music #charts — earthpages.org (@earthpages) January 16, 2018

Last night I was listening to Stingray Music, a Montreal based TV and streaming company which is one of the highlights of Canadian industry. Listeners can switch among several good streams in any given genre, without ads or talk. And the programmers dig deep to find not just the hits but a whole bunch of stuff you’ve almost forgotten or never heard before.

Tuning in to the 70s, I came to appreciate how it’s all variations on a few themes. The hit songs put it all together in the most effective, original way. But there are oodles of copycat, cover and “not quite” tunes. So are things really simpler today? I don’t think so.

As I say in the above tweet, we just have to learn the new medium and its message.



