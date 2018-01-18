Earthpages.org

For the insulting science bots at davidbowie.com

Just before David Bowie’s death I was active at davidbowie.com. At first, I thought I had found some interesting people. And some of the participants were. But others seemed like science bots, parroting trends without really thinking about them.

Being me, I mentioned the possibility outlined in the above tweet way before it hit the headlines (I tend to be like that). My suggestion was met with insults, ridicule, attempted shaming and scorn. For some, just thinking freely is a major sin.

It seems these lost followers of Bowie have become the Diamond Dogs, themselves. Easy living hypocrites saying all the right PC things while living the life of luxury.

