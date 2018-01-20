When Your Morality Squeezes All The Joy Out Of Life

Sometimes when I find myself wading in a river with nary a bite I think: ‘If I can’t even figure out where the wily trout is lurking, how can I solve the mysteries of life?’
Every respectable fly fisherman is supposed to be proficient in tying all the right knots. When I try to use my finger to tie the ‘nail knot’ it gets caught every time. The old reliable ‘clinch knot’ somehow becomes a slip knot. Even the so-called improved clinch knot fails me at times. Now what kind of knot do I use to tie the fly onto the tippet? Is it the overhand? No, that’s not secure enough. How about the Palomar? That should hold without weakening the line. Then there’s the surgeon’s knot. It’s all so confusing.
Pardon me, if I see a close parallel between fishing and moral dilemmas. Do you ever feel tied up in knots, by the thunderous negatives of your moral code? ‘THOU SHALT NOT….’ When I was a kid growing up in Sunday school, I often felt that God was a Big Bully who wanted to take all the fun out of life. Everything I wanted to do seemed like a no-no according to my moral code. As we used to joke: ‘I can’t dance and I can’t chew and I can’t go with girls that do.’ So, I exhausted myself trying to dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s. After awhile I gave up in discouragement.
Now that I have had more time to read the Fishing Manual, I have discovered that for every negative prohibition in the Bible there are several positive affirmations. For every ‘thou shalt not steal’ there is a ‘thou shalt honor your father and your mother.’
I have found the fishing better, when I have accentuated the positive. The bird nests and back lashes of life seem more manageable when I lubricate my line with a positive attitude. I know I can’t eliminate the negative, nor would I want to. There are times when a decisive ‘no’ is needed to shut the door on temptation; ‘I will not!’ But those uncompromising negatives need not tie us up in knots and squeeze all the joy out of life. The next time you tie your shoes remember they can be snug without binding. I like that figure eight knot, symbol of eternity which holds tight but leaves some breathing room.
The Master Fisherman showed us the way when he summarized the 10 Commandments into two; ‘thou shalt love God with all your heart’ and ‘love your neighbor as yourself.’ If we concentrate on those two things, all the rest will fall into place and take care of itself.
Is that good fish philosophy?
Article Source: http://www.articlesbase.com/christianity-articles/when-your-morality-squeezes-all-the-joy-out-of-life-6810174.html
About the Author
Marshall Hoffman Is a retired pastor whose mission is to motivate and inspire believers to love God more and serve him better. His bible based insights come from a half century of pastoral service.
Since this article’s initial publication articlesbase.com has undergone some changes. We have left the original links intact.
November 9, 2013 at 2:41 am
Is this debate about whether God approves of gays? It’s my opinion that God loves everyone. I do not believe that God is gender biased. Personal attraction often has little to do with gender. We are made male or female and we are “programmed” to be such in ways I cannot explain. Love is complicated matter. It is not always an attraction in the psychical sense. True love honors the person for who he or she is. There are all kinds of loving relationships. This is a confusing issue . . . . I do not believe “gender preference” belongs in the realm of religion . . . . politics. That’s where I stand on this issue.
LikeLike
November 9, 2013 at 2:43 am
correction: I meant in the physical sense. Although transcends all senses physical or psychical
LikeLike
November 9, 2013 at 11:38 pm
Hi David, the article didn’t come with that photo. I added it to stimulate debate. Glad you picked up on that. As a Catholic I find it interesting that the catechism calls homosexual acts “disordered.” Pope Francis apparently has said that he doesn’t judge gays but as far as I know no concrete steps have been taken to rewrite the catechism on that topic.
http://www.scborromeo.org/ccc/para/2357.htm
LikeLike
November 11, 2013 at 2:39 am
As I understand it – change is slow in catechism. This would be a biggie. Although from what I’ve heard about Pope Francis – he may be the one to bring this kind of reform to the Church.
I’ve met lots of people in my lifetime (with all kinds of backgrounds) who I thought were slightly “disordered” (not in the mental health sense). I do not recall homosexuality ever being the cause of it.
I wouldn’t entertain the idea of homosexuality being some sort of terrible medical disorder. That’s a clear invitation for the psychiatric community to add homosexuality to their diagnostic treatment manual.
I believe that souls are essentially genderless at the core. My favorite metaphysical theory is the one that suggests we exist as pure consciousness (awareness) existing in single point in time and space. I know that opens up a huge can of worms so I won’t go there. It’s just another debatable theory. 🙂
LikeLike
November 11, 2013 at 8:04 am
I guess at some point our speculation about the afterlife becomes a mystery. Many say they’ve had direct experiences of this or that. But until I have these kinds of specific experiences about the glorified body, beyond any shadow of a doubt, I’ll always question whatever anyone says. My guess is that you’re right. Genderless…
As for the Pope, I don’t know what he really believes. To say that he can’t judge them doesn’t mean that he condones the behavior. Catholics and other Christians have this phrase… “love the sinner not the sin.” So maybe the Pope is just being theologically diplomatic. Not in a jaded sense. I am sure his intentions are good, as he sees it.
Now as for psychiatry, homosexuality WAS a disorder up until about 1973 or so, at which time the APA changed their bible. At least psychiatry does change its bible over time. But until it does, I think it can be just as dogmatic, narrow-minded and political as any church. Sadly, many people don’t get this because they’re “blinded by science” as the Thomas Dolby tune goes…
LikeLike