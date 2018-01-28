Trudeau won’t give you job money if you’re pro-life? – Choice should go both ways in a free country

Freedom of speech being eroded in Canada https://t.co/8fVuvxTFXs "The PMs [ exclusion of ] pro-life groups from $220 million in fed. summer jobs grants shows… he dislikes some…and favours other groups, or religions… [Despite his talk a poll shows] 78 per cent do not agree." — earthpages.org (@earthpages) January 28, 2018

I like a lot of what Trudeau stands for. His openness to all the cultures of the world makes Canada an exciting, vibrant place. But it seems on the pro-life ticket, he’s become authoritarian.

I’m old enough to remember when his father was PM. Justin Trudeau obviously was well-groomed by his famous dad. He’s a born politician. Many thought he was too young and inexperienced to take the reigns, but he has proved that he can wow internationally, and that’s a good thing for Canada’s image.

In Canada, however, it’s a different story. We see headlines about Justin being the only PM who is more popular abroad than at home.

I think there’s some truth to this. Most Europeans love flash and style. Well, Trudeau’s got that. But substance? Seems the main substance he now has comes in little plastic bags that used to be called “dime bags” when I was kid. (I have no idea what they’re called now).

No, that not fair. A bit of a cheap joke. As I say, the new Trudeau does have a good attitude about many things. But he is out to lunch in other areas. Carbon tax, tyrannical views about pro-life, etc.

It’ll be interesting to see if Canada swings back to a more conservative leader next election. My guess is Trudeau’s charisma carries him through another term until his luck runs out and Canadians want a leader who remembers what freedom truly means.

Related articles

John Ivison: Trudeau’s stubbornness over summer jobs application defies common sense (nationalpost.com)

Advertisements