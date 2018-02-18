Oxford Grad vs. Upstart “Colonial” – One of the more interesting debates I’ve watched in a while

True, Cathy Newman – an Oxford grad – seems to repeatedly misrepresent and simplify some of Peterson’s claims. But isn’t he giving clinical psychology just a little bit too much legitimacy?

I started off in psychology but realizing how hokey it was, changed to sociology. As my undergrad supervisor of studies put it, “psychology is hindering your intellectual growth.”

She was right!

And when the insights from sociology began to run dry, I switched to comparative religion…

