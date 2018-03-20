The New Testament – An Invitation to True Greatness

The New Testament is that part of the Christian Bible dealing with the birth, teachings, living examples, miracles, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is composed of the Four Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John), the “Acts of the Apostles,” “The Epistles” and the “Apocalypse of John.”

Most scholars say most if not all of the New Testament was written in Koine Greek, the common language of the Eastern Roman Empire around the time of Jesus.¹ However, some contend that parts of the New Testament were written in Aramaic, the language that Jesus spoke.²

Different translations of the New Testament may rely on different scriptural sources and also the biased agendas of translators.

