More to spirituality than church-going https://t.co/3G1M2pHFRV … = "The Dalai Lama tells us…'the whole purpose of religion is to facilitate love and compassion, patience, tolerance, humility and forgiveness.'" However, Buddhists do not believe in having a relationship with #God
— earthpages.org (@earthpages) March 24, 2018
Advertisements
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)