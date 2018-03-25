Neurosis, Culture and Change

In non-medical schools of psychology neurosis is a less serious condition than psychosis. Unlike the psychotic, the neurotic hasn’t lost touch with reality but experiences anxiety to a degree that can affect judgement and behavior.

Examples of neuroses would be phobias, obsessions, anxiety, depression, hysteria and hypochondria.

Psychosis, on the other hand, is generally taken as a violent or non-violent break with reality, where normal judgment is severely impaired or non-existent.

To me, this distinction seems a bit arbitrary. Isn’t it more a continuum than an either / or situation?

Psychiatry formally dropped the term neurosis in 1980, although it may come up in so-called talk therapy because the idea permeates the cultural landscape.

Both terms – psychosis and neurosis – are to some extent culturally bound. Psychology and psychiatry are in part indicators of social norms at any given point in modern history. As social norms change, the scientific categorization system often changes with them.

