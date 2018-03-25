Your Speech Is Packed With Misunderstood, Unconscious Messages

Nandi – A Sign For God Within? In Hindu mythology, Nandi is generally seen as the sacred bull that acts as Siva‘s gatekeeper and mount. But Nandi is much more than Siva’s mode of transportation. He is also a guru and sage who acts at Shiva’s behest. According to Saivitesiddhantic tradition, he is considered as the chief guru of eight disciples of Nandinatha Sampradaya – Sanaka, Sanatana, […]

Nineteen Eighty-Four – Yeah yeah… we get it… or do we? Nineteen Eighty-Four is George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel where romantic love, sexuality based on love, privacy, individualism, independent thinking, integrity, striving for historical accuracy, and critiquing the government are basically squashed. I’ve made some highlights at LINER so it’s not necessary to rehash the plot here. We all know what Ninete […]

Nominalism – What’s In A Name? Nominalism is a philosophical position developed in the Middle Ages but with roots going back to Plato and Aristotle.¹ During the Middle Ages, scholastic theologians had intricate and intense debates about nominalism.² So for instructional purposes, nominalism is sometimes simplified into two main forms. Abstract objects do not exist in space and time Univer […]