Reelin’ in the Years – 2007 | T-Pain, Ageism and Old Skool Regimentos – Michaelwclark.com

It’s 2007 and I’m 45 years old. This year makes me smile because a TV comedy group called The Kids in the Hall used to do a sketch where this groovy looking guy would fall into the camera and the headlines would read “He’s hip, he’s cool, he’s 45…”

I think the implication was that being 45 or more is sort of like being a loaf of stale bread or a bag of sour milk. And as wrong as that is, it’s a cultural bias that persists today.

In a word, ageism…

